Social Impact at Hachette Book Group

At Hachette Book Group, we believe strongly in sustainable business practices and doing our part to create a better world. Our standards and policies are intended to make us a diverse and inclusive company, to protect the natural world and promote the responsible use of its resources, and to support the growth of a literate community. Together with our employees and our external partners, HBG works constantly to advance these concerns through our Social Impact programs.
 

Michael Pietsch
CEO, Hachette Book Group

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Our Commitment to Diversity

As a leading book publisher, we believe that including and representing diverse voices in all aspects of our business is fundamental to what we do. Our staff and our publishing programs must reflect the broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and ideas that shape our society. We are committed to working together and with all our partners to foster diversity and a culture of inclusion, so that HBG can provide a truly welcoming and fulfilling environment for all employees and publish books that appeal to all readers.

Diversity Reports

At HBG we are committed to reporting publicly on our progress toward our DEI goals. You can read our updates here:

HBG diversity data points May 2021

Hachette Partnerships

HBG partners with the following four organizations to support a broader community of emerging writers and early and mid-career publishing professionals: City College of New York, Hurston/Wright Foundation, Lambda Literary, and We Need Diverse Books.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

HBG’s Employee Resource Groups form around a shared identity (ethnicity, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, etc.) and are a safe space for employees to connect with each other, speak freely and share experiences.

DEI Subcommittees: Specific diversity subcommittees focus on recruitment efforts, and creating a supportive and inclusive office culture.

Hachette Book Group’s Diversity Advisory Board

Hachette Book Group’s Diversity Advisory Board is a volunteer committee of employees across HBG, whose mission is to support and further HBG’s DEI initiatives in the following ways:

Environmental Sustainability

Our Commitment to the Environment

Hachette Book Group’s environmental policy demonstrates our commitment to the environment, to the responsible use of natural resources, and to sustainable business practice. The company’s comprehensive environmental policy, launched in November 2009, includes progressive goals on recycled fiber use, greenhouse gas emissions, responsible paper sourcing, and a wide range of other initiatives.

We are committed to transparency through reporting annually on our progress toward our environmental goals. You can read our most recent report here.

Highlights:

Lincoln Park Zoo (Boston)
Yerba Buena Island Stewardship (Berkeley)
Love Inc. (Indiana)
Norma Todd’s Lunch Break (New Jersey)
Earth’s Table (Boulder)

Charitable Giving & Community

Our Commitment to Charitable Giving and Community

HBG supports organizations dedicated to promoting literacy and a love of books and reading. We are wholeheartedly devoted to fostering a robust publishing industry, to attending to the serious issue of illiteracy in this country, to protecting freedom of expression, and to supporting efforts for equity and social justice.
 
We focus our philanthropic efforts primarily on the following areas:
 

Book Donations

We donate more than 100,000 copies annually, from a single signed copy for a fundraiser to large quantities for a struggling school district or library system. We focus on donating books to communities in need.
All requests for financial and book donations are handled by HBG’s Communications department. If you feel that your organization or cause is in line with our goals of supporting literacy and a love of reading, please send all requests to donation.requests@hbgusa.com.

Community Outreach 

Hachette Cares is a way for HBG to give back to the community by providing company sponsored volunteer activities, support for employee’s existing volunteer activities and time off from work to engage in those activities.
 
Hachette works with a wide array of organizations to provide volunteering opportunities. Some of those organizations are shown below:

Strive Higher sponsored Latinx Heritage month storytime (New York)
Lincoln Square Neighborhood Center (New York)
Community Kitchen of West Harlem (NYC)
Nashville Food Project
Feeding Westchester (New York)
Cards for Hospitalized Kids (Toronto)
Philabundance (Philadelphia)
Meals on Wheels (NYC)

Our Industry and Community Outreach Partners