The Wisdom of the Bullfrog
From the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Make Your Bed—a short, inspirational book of advice and leadership lessons that Admiral McRaven collected over his four decades as a Navy SEAL.
The Bird Has Flown
“A delightfully funny and steamy debut novel about music, fate, redemption, and love from beloved songwriter and Bangles co-founder Susanna Hoffs that is “part British romcom, part Jane Eyre, and one hundred percent enjoyable” (Tom Perrotta).
The Simon B. Rhymin’ Gets in the Game
by Dwayne Reed
The humorous and heartwarming third book in the Simon B. Rhymin’ series, by America’s favorite rapping teacher from Chicago, will have readers bopping along to the beat as Simon joins the community basketball team.
Our 2023 Audie Award Winners!
Happy-Go-Lucky
An Audie Award Winner David Sedaris, the “champion storyteller,” (Los Angeles Times) returns with his first new collection of personal essays since the bestselling Calypso.…
A Door Made for Me
This emotional and honest book explores a racist encounter from the perspective of a young Black boy, while offering a message of unconditional love and…
The Monsters We Defy
A woman able to communicate with spirits must assemble a ragtag crew to pull off a daring heist to save her community in this timely…