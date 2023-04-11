Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

  • The Wisdom of the Bullfrog

    by Admiral William H. McRaven

    From the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Make Your Bed—a short, inspirational book of advice and leadership lessons that Admiral McRaven collected over his four decades as a Navy SEAL.

    Read More

  • The Bird Has Flown

    by Susanna Hoffs

    “A delightfully funny and steamy debut novel about music, fate, redemption, and love from beloved songwriter and Bangles co-founder Susanna Hoffs that is “part British romcom, part Jane Eyre, and one hundred percent enjoyable” (Tom Perrotta).

    Read More

  • The Simon B. Rhymin’ Gets in the Game

    by Dwayne Reed

    The humorous and heartwarming third book in the Simon B. Rhymin’ series, by America’s favorite rapping teacher from Chicago, will have readers bopping along to the beat as Simon joins the community basketball team.

    Read More

    Meet You Next Book Club Read

    Discover More