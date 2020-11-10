Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
For the military history reader
War of Shadows
In this World War II military history, Rommel's army is a day from Cairo, a week from Tel Aviv, and the SS is ready for…
The Road Less Traveled
During a pivotal few months in the middle of the First World War all sides-Germany, Britain, and America-believed the war could be concluded. Peace at…
Ghost Flames
A powerful, character-driven narrative of the Korean War from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who helped uncover some of its longest-held and darkest secrets.The war that…
Hitler and Stalin
An award-winning historian plumbs the depths of Hitler and Stalin's vicious regimes, and shows the extent to which they brutalized the world around them.Two 20th…
In That Time
Through the story of the brief, brave life of a promising poet, the president and CEO of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art evokes the…
Shatter the Nations
Unflinching dispatches of an embedded war reporter covering ISIS and the unlikely alliance of forces who came together to defeat it.The battle to defeat ISIS…
Stalingrad
The turning point of World War II came at Stalingrad. Hitler's soldiers stormed the city in September 1942 in a bid to complete the conquest…
For the science history reader
Pale Rider
In 1918, the Italian-Americans of New York, the Yupik of Alaska and the Persians of Mashed had almost nothing in common except for a virus--one…
Proving Einstein Right
A thrilling adventure story chronicling the perilous journey of the scientists who set out to prove the theory of relativity--the results of which catapulted Albert…
The Human Tide
A dazzling new history of the irrepressible demographic changes and mass migrations that have made and unmade nations, continents, and empires The rise and fall…
The Invention of Yesterday
From language to culture to cultural collision: the story of how humans invented history, from the Stone Age to the Virtual AgeTraveling across millennia, weaving…
For the political history reader
The Jakarta Method
NAMED ONE OF THE BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR BY NPR, THE FINANCIAL TIMES, AND GQ The hidden story of the wanton slaughter -- in Indonesia,…
Agents of Influence
The astonishing story of the British spies who set out to draw America into World War IIAs World War II raged into its second year,…
Crucible
The gripping story of the years that ended the Great War and launched Europe and America onto the roller coaster of the twentieth century, Crucible…
Superpower Interrupted
This global history as the Chinese would write it gives brilliant and unconventional insights for understanding China's role in the world, especially the drive to…