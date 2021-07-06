Preorder your copy of Prisca Dorcas Mojica-Rodriguez’s new book, For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts, for a chance to win Prisca's Favorite Things, curated by Prisca herself! The box includes Prisca's favorite Latina-owned beauty and lifestyle brands.
PRISCA'S FAVORITE THINGS
• Botanika Beauty: Bundle with The Definer, The Mender, The Revitalizer, and more
Botanika Beauty was created to connect our roots and culture to a product that celebrates the overlooked and underrepresented Latina woman in the haircare and beauty industry. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
• Vive Cosmetics: Eres Magia Mirror, Muy Tinted Lip Balms, and Da Bomb Lip Glosses
Vive Cosmetics is a Latina-owned and operated beauty brand created to celebrate love for all things beauty and cultura in one place, and the diversity and power of the Latina and Latinx community. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
• Loquita Bath: Diosa Body Oil and Robe, Horchata Sugar Scrub, and Chingona Club Soap Bar
Made in California, Loquita Bath’s vegan and cruelty-free line is a favorite for Chicanx and Latinx folks. In everything Loquita creates, there's always a bit of wit and a focus on self-care. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
• Passport Polish: in Baecation and Nicaragua
This New Orleans based, and Latina owned business was born out of love for travel and nail polish. Each polish is researched and created for a unique characteristic from the country it is named after. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
• Hija de Tu Madre: Fuerza necklace in stainless steel
Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.