Preorder your copy of Prisca Dorcas Mojica-Rodriguez’s new book, For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts, for a chance to win Prisca's Favorite Things, curated by Prisca herself! The box includes Prisca's favorite Latina-owned beauty and lifestyle brands.

 

Everyone who enters will receive an exclusive reading group guide, plus a little something extra from Prisca!

 

Just submit your receipt order number with the form below, and you'll be entered for a chance to win.

Enter by September 6, 2021.

 

 

PRISCA'S FAVORITE THINGS

Botanika Beauty: Bundle with The Definer, The Mender, The Revitalizer, and more

Botanika Beauty was created to connect our roots and culture to a product that celebrates the overlooked and underrepresented Latina woman in the haircare and beauty industry. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

 

Vive Cosmetics: Eres Magia Mirror, Muy Tinted Lip Balms, and Da Bomb Lip Glosses

Vive Cosmetics is a Latina-owned and operated beauty brand created to celebrate love for all things beauty and cultura in one place, and the diversity and power of the Latina and Latinx community. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

 

Loquita Bath: Diosa Body Oil and Robe, Horchata Sugar Scrub, and Chingona Club Soap Bar

Made in California, Loquita Bath’s vegan and cruelty-free line is a favorite for Chicanx and Latinx folks. In everything Loquita creates, there's always a bit of wit and a focus on self-care. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Passport Polish: in Baecation and Nicaragua

This New Orleans based, and Latina owned business was born out of love for travel and nail polish. Each polish is researched and created for a unique characteristic from the country it is named after. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Hija de Tu Madre: Fuerza necklace in stainless steel

Hija de tu Madre caters to Latinx who bravely question everything, while reconciling our complicated history, culture, and identity. The brand is an ode to mujeres who are unapologetically Latina. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The founder of Latina Rebels and a “Latinx Activist You Should Know”(Teen Vogue) arms women of color with the tools and knowledge they need to find success on their own terms  

For generations, Brown girls have had to push against powerful forces of sexism, racism, and classism, often feeling alone in the struggle. By founding Latina Rebels, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez has created a community to help women fight together. In For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts, she offers wisdom and a liberating path forward for all women of color. She crafts powerful ways to address the challenges Brown girls face, from imposter syndrome to colorism. She empowers women to decolonize their worldview, and defy “universal” white narratives, by telling their own stories. Her book guides women of color toward a sense of pride and sisterhood and offers essential tools to energize a movement.

May it spark a fire within you.

 

On sale September 7, 2021

Meet the Author

Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez is a writer and activist working to shift the national conversation on race. She is the founder of Latina Rebels, which boasts over 350,000 followers across social media platforms, and she has appeared on NPR, Teen VogueCosmopolitan, Huffington Post Latino Voices, Telemundo, and Univision. She was invited to the Obama White House in 2016 and has spoken at over 100 universities in the past three years, including Princeton, Dartmouth, and Wesleyan. She earned her Masters of Divinity from Vanderbilt University and lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

 

Instagram: @priscadorcas

Twitter: @priscadorcas

Facebook: Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez

