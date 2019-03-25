Pre-order a copy of SEVEN BLADES IN BLACK by Sam Sykes to receive a signed bookplate.

Sam Sykes returns with SEVEN BLADES IN BLACK, a brilliant new epic fantasy that introduces an unforgettable outcast mage caught between two warring empires. We want to know: what kind of mage are you? Whoa, you’re a SKYMAGE!The Lady Merchant has given you the powers of flight and mastery over the winds, all in exchange for the crippling breathing problems you will one day have as she slowly steals your breath. The problems of people who can’t fly are beneath you (literally) and you value and appreciate your own problems and time. Your hair is also great—that’s not an explicit power, just a side bonus.Holy crap, you’re a SIEGEMAGE? You?!Siegemages, like you, are immovable, unstoppable and implacable once they focus on a task. Thought to be the highest of the magical arts, the Lady Merchant has granted Siegemages the power of incredible strength and imperviousness to harm. And all she asks in exchange is your feelings—your pain, your fears, your joys, your loves—until you’re an unfeeling sociopath with the power to level fortresses with one hand. Lucky you!Uh oh, you’re a NIGHTMAGE.Nightmages prefer to avoid the spotlight, doing most of their work where people can’t see them. Their magic allows them to induce hallucinations in people and weave illusions and, in exchange, the Lady Merchant takes their ability to dream. If you’re introverted, reclusive and don’t mind the fact that you’ll never sleep again due to the screaming horrors that await you when you close your eyes: congrats!You’re a MENDMAGE! Good for you!Mendmages are essential for the Imperium’s ambitions. They valiantly sacrifice their own blood to the Lady Merchant and replace it via dangerous alchemical concoctions that result in bizarre growths, horns and spikes jutting from their bodies. But with that Barter comes the power to heal wounds and regenerate injuries. So, you could do that…or you could use your nigh immortality for your own personal gain. You do you, you magnificent regenerative jerk.Hey nerd! You’re a SPELLWRIGHT!Spellwrights are renowned for their intellect, introspection and curiosity. That’s probably why they don’t actually practice any of the noble magical arts themselves (something about sacrificing parts of their souls probably puts them off). But with the power to use magical sigils and the remains of dead mages to imbue artifacts, reality is theirs to be rewritten, so long as they have a pen and don’t blow themselves up with their own work.You’re a MASKMAGE, you saucy minx!Maskmages are lurking horrors, able to be anything or anyone they can imagine, and they’re also pretty extroverted—both of those things are scary. The Lady Merchant grants them the power to assume the shapes of other people, animals or sometimes even objects. Of course, she takes their physical features in exchange, slowly turning them into pale, hairless horrors, but hey—you don’t need all your body parts, anyway, right?You look like a GRASPMAGE, you weirdo!You treasure your possessions, your memories and your friends, so the Lady Merchant gave you the ability to never let go. Graspmages have the power to move objects with their minds, to make arrows stop in mid-flight or pull down towers with a flick of their wrist. In exchange, they give up their treasured memories. The Lady only wants the good memories, so the awkward stuff you did in school, you still have to keep. But now you can hurl yourself far away from them.You’re a QUICKMAGE, you fiend!You know what you want and how you’re going to get it and it’d be nice if everyone could just get out of your way. Fortunately, the Lady Merchant lets you do just that by giving you the power to move faster than the eye can track and reflexes faster than your foes can act. All she asks in return is your place in time. You will never again be able to appreciate a moment, nor feel content where you are, but hey! Super speed! ZOOM!Bad luck, man, you’re a NUL!Bad news: The Lady Merchant gave you no powers, so you’re basically at the mercy of every magic asshole out here.Good news: The Glorious Revolution of the Fist and Flame, dedicated to safeguarding the world from Imperium decadence, will protect you.Bad news: The Revolution demands a price of blood, conscripting you into service. Death will be swift.Good news: Death will be swift!Which friend are you?Who is the best person to spend an evening with?Wizards are...What is your favorite JRPG?Seriously, though, which?How much do you tip?What one thing should you always take into a dungeon?What role do you play?You find some money on the ground. You should...Which is the most important potion?How do you resurrect someone?What are you willing to give up for power?