Powerful Nonfiction from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Click Here to Print This List
Muhammad Najem, War Reporter

Muhammad Najem, War Reporter

Buy the Book

“What an amazing story this is! One family’s struggle for survival in the chaos of Syria, and one boy’s courageous decision to risk his life to tell the story. This graphic memoir is inspiring and exciting, powerful and very poignant. I loved it!” —Anderson Cooper   “A story of journalism… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780759556904

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: September 27th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Numb to This

Numb to This

Buy the Book

This searing graphic memoir portrays gun violence through a fresh lens, giving it urgency, humanity, and a very personal hopeKindra Neely never expected it to happen to her. No one does. Sure, she’d sometimes been close to gun violence, like when the house down the street from her childhood home… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316462099

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: October 11th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

PRAISE FOR MUHAMMAD NAJEM, WAR REPORTER

 

“What an amazing story this is! One family’s struggle for survival in the chaos of Syria, and one boy’s courageous decision to risk his life to tell the story. This graphic memoir is inspiring and exciting, powerful and very poignant. I loved it!” —Anderson Cooper

 

“A story of journalism at its most inspiring, its most heartbreaking, its most essential. Muhammad is a reporter who brings hope to a damaged world.” —John Berman, CNN anchor

 

“A powerful true story that demonstrates the power of one young person determined to change the world. Everyone should read this phenomenal book.” —Victoria Jamieson, coauthor of When Stars Are Scattered

 

 

PRAISE FOR NUMB TO THIS

 

“I started Numb to This right before the shootings at the grocery store in Buffalo. I finished it the day before the shootings at the elementary school in Texas. Kindra Neely’s graphic memoir reminds us that mass shootings leave far more victims than just the people who end up in caskets. This searing, raw, and honest account offers a window to those who want to empathize, and a mirror for those of us who may find ourselves in her shoes.” —April Henry, New York Times bestselling author of Girl, Stolen

Featured Author

Muhammad Najem
Muhammad Najem is an internationally recognized journalist from Eastern Ghouta, Syria. He began his reporting career as a child, under near-constant bombardment by the Assad regime, by taking videos on his cheap cell phone and posting them on social media. His story went viral in 2018, putting a target on his and his family’s backs. In 2019, he and his family fled Syria and moved to Turkey. Muhammad loves video games, association football, hanging out with friends, and playing with his little brother and sister. He invites you to visit him at muhammadnajem.com

Nora Neus is an Emmy-award nominated journalist and writer living in Brooklyn, New York. She has reported from inside a maximum-security prison, from 14,000 feet above sea level in the San Juan Mountains, and from rural Puerto Rico after devastating earthquakes. Nora studied the Syrian conflict for her MA in War Studies from King’s College London. She started her journalism career as a child, writing a newspaper called Neus News for her family and friends. She invites you to visit her at noraneus.com.
 
Julie Robine is a French-American designer and illustrator based in Brooklyn. Since graduating from RISD in 2015, she has worked on a wide variety of projects, with clients like Little, Brown & Co., Victory Magazine, Barnes & Noble, and more. A middle child, she has been drawing since realizing it was the only thing she was better at than her sisters. Her favorite things include horror podcasts and learning about maligned women in history. She loves drawing characters and crafting their worlds, and reading as many graphic novels as possible. You can find her on Instagram @heyhijulie and at julierobine.com
 

 
Read More

Featured Author

Kindra Neely
Kindra Neely is an artist and writer based in southern Oregon. Her art journey began with the amazing community and encouragement she received at Umpqua Community College. She took her first drawing class Drawing Nature at UCC and still likes to hike the trails regularly to sketch flowers and ferns. Numb to This is her debut graphic novel. 
 
Read More