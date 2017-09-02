Political Science New Releases Coming Soon Spicy Spicy Hot! Rituals Mini Incense Holder Set Gunfight Honey, Baby, Mine The Beach House Golden Mantras Emotional Inheritance Lessons from the Covid War The Shotgun Conservationist Soul Boom Salvage This World Where Are They Buried? (2023 Revised and Updated) Baby Making for Everybody Return to Hummingbird Way Her Amish Patchwork Family Disobedient God Pandora's Gamble Moon Croatia & Slovenia: With Montenegro Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains Night Angel Nemesis The Wellness Trap Milk Street Noodles The Bone Shard War One Night with the Duke The 23rd Midnight Minerva Keen's Detective Club The Trouble with White Women Hooked Six Days in Rome Cookie Monsters Bubble Tea Magnets True Believer American Ninja Warrior: Warped Wall The Road Less Traveled Across the Desert Lucky Turtle Bad Blood All In The Naturals Killer Instinct A Dowry of Blood Endless Summer Jump-Starting America Daddy & Me, Side by Side Paperfold Wild Animals How the Other Half Eats The Golden Swift Addicted to Drama Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Your email address Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Discover More Political Science Titles Why The Devil’s Highway by Luís Alberto Urrea Still Matters 15 Years Later Discover More Left Arrow Left arrow icon Right Arrow Right arrow icon