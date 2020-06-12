Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Teach kids about the power of words and the importance of kindness with this charming picture book that cleverly illustrates why we should think before we speak.
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.