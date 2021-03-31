From a New York Times bestselling author and Caldecott-honor winning artist comes an exuberant illustrated story about playing dress up, having fun, and feeling free.The boy loves to be naked. He romps around his house naked and wild and free. Until he romps into his parents' closet and is inspired… Read More
A young boy named Bobby has the worst teacher. She's loud, she yells, and if you throw paper airplanes, she won't allow you to enjoy recess. She is a monster! Luckily, Bobby can go to his favorite spot in the park on weekends to play. Until one day... he finds…
Are you bored with being so proper?Do you want to have more fun?Mr. Tiger knows exactly how you feel. So he decides to go wild.But does he go too far?From Caldecott Honor artist Peter Brown comes a story that shows there's a time and place for everything...even going wild.
This New York Times bestselling modern classic explores the perennial topic of environmentalism in an urban world, from the creator of The Wild Robot and Mr. Tiger Goes Wild One boy's quest for a greener world... one garden at a time.While out exploring one day, a little boy named Liam…
Check out this bestselling, rollicking, and humorous twist on the classic "first pet" story about a young bear and her favorite pet boy! When Lucy, a young bear, discovers a boy in the woods, she's absolutely delighted. She brings him home and begs her mom to let her keep him,…
Today is the day the exuberant Lucy is going to make a new friend! But she finds it's harder than she had thought--she accidentally ruins the giraffe's breakfast and is much too big for the frogs' pond. Just when she's about to give up, an unexpected friend finds her, and…
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316070300
USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99
On Sale: September 5th 2011
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
