Filled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is an age-appropriate way for fans of Parks and Recreation to share their love with the whole family!
Leslie Knope is running for class president! She campaigns all around Pawnee Elementary with her friends, Ann and Ben. In order to win over voters, though, Leslie starts to make some big promises . . . ones she’s not sure she can keep. Will Leslie be able to keep her word and become the best president Pawnee Elementary has ever seen?
Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast. The story will introduce Parks and Recreation to a whole new generation and will teach them the importance of staying true to themselves. And waffles.
ROBB PEARLMAN is the author of many books, including The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary, Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel, Pink is for Boys, and Fun with Kirk and Spock. He lives in New Jersey and sometimes treats himself to waffles and whipped cream.
MELANIE DEMMER is an illustrator and designer from southeast Michigan. She is also the artist behind The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary. Melanie enjoys cooking, puzzles, and watching scary movies! Her favorite episode of Parks and Recreation is season 4, episode 4, in which Donna and Tom take Ben on a “Treat Yo’ Self” trip.