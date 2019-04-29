Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
For the Quirky Mom
You are a Badass (Deluxe Edition)
The bestselling self-help book that has inspired millions of people all over the world-- now dressed up in a very special hardcover edition! With more…
The League of Extraordinarily Funny Women
A celebration of the most groundbreaking women in comedy who used humor to shake up the status quo and change perceptions of gender and comedy…
The Book of Mini
Embrace the not-so-small world of minis--and your own tiny book! From teeny burgers and minuscule handbags to furniture no larger than a quarter, this mind-blowing…
Vintage Refrigerator Journal
Add retro appeal to your stationery rotation with this offbeat refrigerator journal, featuring classic-cool colors, vintage illustrations, and a split binding with two distinct areas…
for the new mom
When I Carried You in My Belly
Love Your Forever meets On the Night You Were Born in this heartwarming picture book about a mother's love for her child. The special bond…
Some Moms
Moms are pretty amazing! Some moms are graceful. And some moms are fearless. Some moms sing softly. And some moms speak loudly. But all moms…
What to Knit When You're Expecting
Once you've got a handle on your delivery from the stork, flip through this adorable assortment of 30 knitting projects for the bundle of joy.…
Safe Baby Handling Tips
With its laugh-out-loud guidance on baby care, Safe Baby Handling Tips is a must-have for anyone overwhelmed—and befuddled—when it comes to caring for their bundle…
for the active mom
1,500 Stretches
1,500 Stretches compiles all stretching poses in one place, organized by body part, with stunning photographs, easy-to-follow steps, and the health benefits of each pose.…
2,100 Asanas
This fully-illustrated New York Times bestseller categorizes an astonishing 2,100 yoga poses through inspiring photographs and descriptions for optimal benefit at any level. A thoughtful,…
The Art of Movement
A stunning celebration of movement and dance in hundreds of breathtaking photographs by the creative team behind NYC Dance Project.The Art of Movement is an…
The Little Book of Goat Yoga
Introducing the fun, furry fitness sensation: goat yoga!Lainey Morse didn't set out to start a fitness craze, but she got one when her yoga-instructor friend…
for the foodie mom
Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites
With more than 750,000 copies of the Eat What You Love cookbook series sold, New York Times bestselling author Marlene Koch returns with a collection…
The Food in Jars Kitchen
The book Food in Jars readers have been waiting for: 140 recipes for the preserving kitchen, helping you use up your homemade pantry!Marisa McClellan wants…
Favorite Recipes from Melissa Clark's Kitchen
Beloved New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark selects more than 100 of her all-time favorite recipes and gathers them here in this collection of…
Simple Healthy
Simple Healthy makes home cooking fast, fun, and easy! With 200 recipes -- all with no more than 4 steps and 5 ingredients or less…
for the oenophile mom
Wine Isn't Rocket Science
Rocket science is complicated, wine doesn't have to be! With information presented in an easy, illustrated style, and chock-full of the fool-proof and reliable knowledge…
Ladies Who Drink
A perfect housewarming gift or entertaining guide for any gathering of your gal pals, this is a gloriously glamorous excursion into the world of cocktails.…
Yes Way Rosé
Get in the pink wine state of mind with Yes Way Rosé, the ultimate guide to drinking and entertaining with the blush beverage, from the…
Tequila Mockingbird
"A gem." -BuzzFeed Even if you don't have a B.A. in English, tonight you're gonna drink like you do! From barflies to book clubs, Tequila…
for the adventurous mom
The Atlas of Happiness
A fun, illustrated guide that takes us around the world, discovering the secrets to happiness. Author Helen Russell (The Year of Living Danishly) uncovers the…
The Little(r) Museums of Paris
Discover a new side of Paris, hidden in plain sight, with this beautifully illustrated guide to the city's smaller collections and best-kept secrets, from artists'…
Literary Landscapes
Literary Landscapes delves deep into the geography, location, and terrain of our best-loved literary works and looks at how setting and environmental influences storytelling, character,…
Literary Wonderlands
A glorious collection that delves deep into the inception, influences, and literary and historical underpinnings of nearly 100 of our most beloved fictional realms. Literary…
for the crafty mom
Country Wisdom & Know-How
Country Wisdom & Know-How is the most complete volume on every aspect of country and self-sustained living, from home and garden to barn and beyond.From…
The No-Kill Garden
Craft lush, beautiful plants--from succulents and ferns to blooming flowers--with The No Kill Garden, a collection of more than 30 paper, felt, knit, and crocheted…
Craft Wisdom & Know-How
Packed with advice, tips, how-tos, and patterns for DIY crafts or crafting with kids, Craft Wisdom & Know-How is a must-have home reference for both…
Feminist Icon Cross-Stitch
Trailblazing women take center stage in Feminist Icon Cross-Stitch, a collection of stylish patterns and capsule biographies that celebrates some of our favorite lady heroes.…
for the mom who makes history
Red
Red is a brilliantly told, captivating history of red hair throughout the ages. A book that breaks new ground, dispels myths, and reinforces the special…
Women Who Rock
A stellar and unprecedented celebration of 104 musical artists, WOMEN WHO ROCK is the most complete, up-to-date history of the evolution, influence, and importance of…
Eleanor Roosevelt: In Her Words
This illustrated, first of its kind collection of excerpts from Eleanor Roosevelt's newspaper columns, radio talks, speeches, and correspondence speaks directly to the challenges we…
A Star Is Born
New York Times bestselling author and daughter of Judy Garland tells the story of A Star Is Born -- at once the crowning achievement and…