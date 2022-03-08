Sean Desmond
VP and Publisher, Twelve
My twenty-three-year path in publishing has taken me from W.W. Norton to ICM, to St. Martin’s, to Crown and now to my current role as VP and Publisher for Twelve Books. The mission and boutique nature of Twelve is a publisher’s dream—Twelve is a terrific home for authors to receive excellent attention and every chance to succeed with their writing. I have worked on a number of major bestsellers including Decision Points by President George W. Bush, Russian Roulette by David Corn and Michael Isikoff, And the Good News Is… by Dana Perino, Tribe by Sebastian Junger, 13 Hours by Mitch Zuckoff, and Natural Causes by Barbara Ehrenreich. Other authors I have worked with include Michael Beschloss, Condoleezza Rice, Maureen Dowd, Charles Krauthammer, David Sanger, Alyssa Mastromonaco, William McRaven, John Dickerson, Michael Morell, Dan Pfeiffer, Russ Feingold, Max Brooks, Richard Wolffe, Ken Gormley, Mike Pesca, Henry Paulson, Peggy Noonan, Jack Hitt, Harold Ford, Jr., Brian Windhorst, Magic Johnson, Al Franken, Laszlo Bock, Robert McKee, Anne Kornblut, Chris Dodd, John Podesta, Glenn Greenwald, Stan Greenberg, Byron Dorgan, Kenny Mayne, Joe Conason, Johnnie Cochran, and Ralph Nader.