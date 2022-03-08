Nana Twumasi
VP and Publisher, Balance
My career in publishing grew from a genuine love of reading and acquiring knowledge—whether for enjoyment, or for learning, getting into a good book is a thoroughly gratifying experience. My 20-year (and counting) path through the industry has taken me from an independent children’s book publisher in Minnesota, to John Wiley & Sons, and on to Callisto Media, where I built a self-help and trade-psychology publishing program from the ground up, developing such titles as Retrain Your Brain, The Complex PTSD Workbook, and The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners. My focus is on health and wellness inside and out, for all the spaces life occupies, in all the forms and shapes it takes. As Publisher, I keep market analysis and consumers’ needs at the forefront of Balance’s publishing program. As an editor, I seek out a diverse range of authors whose work is steeped in research, education, and innovation — and who are dedicated to helping people be the best version of themselves.