Karen Kosztolnyik
VP, Editorial Director, Fiction
I began my career in book publishing after graduating from college and moving to New York. I worked at several houses, including John Wiley and Harlequin, before landing at Grand Central Publishing's editorial team where I worked for ten years, before leaving for a stint at Gallery Books/Scout Press, a division of Simon and Schuster. I have since returned to GCP as VP, Editorial Director where I oversee Hardcover Fiction and manage a team of talented editors who primarily acquire fiction for the imprint. I also acquire a list of my own, and have been lucky to work with a number of tremendous authors on such titles as Did You Ever Have a Family by Bill Clegg, Inside the O'Briens by Lisa Genova, Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton, and novels by #1 New York Times bestseller Nicholas Sparks; and nonfiction projects Dewey by Vicki Myron, The Astronaut Wives Club by Lily Koppel, and Irena's Children by Tilar Mazzeo. What excites me most about being in this business is discovering new storytellers whose voices can entertain, educate, and enlighten me as a reader. I'm a native Texan who now lives in Manhattan with my husband and son.