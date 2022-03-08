Gretchen Young
VP, Executive Editor
Gretchen Young is Vice President, Executive Editor at Grand Central Publishing. Prior to joining Grand Central Publishing, Young spent fifteen years at Hyperion where she launched the ESPN imprint and was the editorial director of ABC Synergy. Over her career, she has acquired and edited close to 100 New York Times bestsellers, including twelve books with Caroline Kennedy, and Elizabeth Alexander’s Pulitzer Prize finalist The Light of the World. Young has had the privilege of editing books by a diverse array of authors, including comedians Mike Birbiglia, George Carlin, Whoopi Goldberg, Larry Wilmore, and Jessi Klein; inspirational politicians and activists John Lewis, Jennifer Palmieri, and John Prendergast; athletes Tiger Woods and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; business and thought leaders such as Google’s Eric Schmidt, Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld, and Cal Newport, among many others. A few highlights on her recent and upcoming list are books by Amber Ruffin, Misty Copeland, Sir David Attenborough, Katie Hill, classic Disney film star Hayley Mills, and Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody. Growing up, the most important room in her house was her father’s library, and she couldn’t help but inherit his profound reverence for books. She looks forward to continuing to acquire new titles that resonate with readers and that her father would have been proud to keep on the shelf.