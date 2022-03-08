Colin Dickerman
VP, Editorial Director, Nonfiction
I have, much to my astonishment, been working in publishing for over thirty years. I started as the receptionist at Alfred A. Knopf (where I actually had to use a Dictaphone) and moved on to Grove Atlantic. I’ve held senior editorial and management positions at Bloomsbury, Penguin Press, and Flatiron Books, where I helped launch the imprint as Editorial Director, and most recently at Farrar, Straus and Giroux. I have acquired and edited many bestselling and award-winning books and authors, including in recent years Promise Me, Dad by President Joe Biden, How Not to Die by Dr. Michael Greger, Boys in the Trees and Touched by the Sun by Carly Simon, The Deviant’s War by Eric Cervini, How Not to Be Wrong by Jordan Ellenberg, and The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich. At Bloomsbury I acquired and edited the multi-million copy bestsellers Schott's Original Miscellany by Ben Schott and My Horizontal Life by Chelsea Handler, and I’ve had the great pleasure of editing the novelist Paul Beatty across multiple publishers, including Beatty's Man Booker and National Book Critics Circle award-winning novel The Sellout for FSG. I’m currently acquiring across a wide range of categories, including pop culture, memoir, narrative history, and pop science. I grew up in Vermont and earned a B.A. in English from Amherst College.