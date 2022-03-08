Beth deGuzman
VP, Digital & Paperback Publisher
Let me come clean: I am a cliché. I’ve always been a bookworm. My favorites when I was growing up were The Arabian Nights and The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood, and later Agatha Christie’s mysteries, P.G. Wodehouse’s hilarious novels, and E.B. White’s essay collections. In college, I dreamed of landing a job that would pay me to read. Lucky for me, that dream job has been mine for decades. Finding great voices and great stories is as thrilling today as it was back when I was an Editorial Assistant, and how exciting that in my role as Digital and Paperback Publisher, I get to explore a variety of ways to share books with readers. I work hand in glove with Editorial, Publicity, Marketing, and Sales to whip up enthusiasm for our books, and occasionally I get to say “mid-roll” in ebook meetings. Add my leadership of the Editorial and Marketing/Publicity teams of Forever, our romance and women's fiction imprint, and my own acquisitions in suspense/thiller, women's fiction, historical fiction, and commercial nonfiction categories -- well, like I said, a dream job.