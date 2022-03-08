Ben Sevier
Senior VP and Publisher
I’m Ben Sevier, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Grand Central Publishing, responsible for all aspects of our publishing activities for Grand Central and its imprints, including Twelve, Forever, and Forever Yours. In my two decades in publishing, I have been an editorial assistant, an editor, an editor-in-chief, and a publisher, working closely at each level with creative art directors and designers, tireless publicists, innovative marketers, and brilliant editorial colleagues. The holistic view of the publishing process that I have been privileged to develop over the course of my years in the book business informs the Grand Central publishing process every day, and the excitement and enthusiasm that I witness over and over again within our group is the secret to Grand Central’s many successes. Prior to Grand Central, I was the Vice President and Publisher at Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, which followed editorial roles at Simon & Schuster, St. Martin's Press, and HarperCollins Children's Books. I have worked with the New York Times-bestselling novelists David Baldacci, Sandra Brown, Harlan Coben, Lisa Gardner, Nicholas Sparks, Jonathan Tropper, and Scott Turow, and directed the acquisition and publication of bestsellers by Sally Field, Jennifer Palmieri, Nick Offerman, Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields, neuroscientist Daniel Levitin, and theoretical physicist Sean Carroll. I grew up in California, and I now live in Manhattan with my wife and our children.