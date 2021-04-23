Discover more
A Taste of Art History in Taos and Santa Fe
Santa Fe and Taos have long histories of fostering creative output, much of it inspired by the surrounding landscape. Art lovers need not spend all their time in museums (though there are some great ones). It can be just as rewarding to visit studios, talk with artists, and see how objects are made.
7 Books about Women of Art History
Get ready for powerful life stories and some stunningly gorgeous art in these excellent books about women in art history.