This hopeful story of a resilient tree that grew (and still grows) at the base of the twin towers is a simple introduction for young readers to gain an understanding of September 11th and the impact it had on America.One September day, the perfect blue sky exploded. Dust billowed. Buildings… Read More

"A moving history and tribute to resilience." —Booklist, (starred review)

"Perfectly reflects the book’s dedication: 'May peace and hope grow from the darkest of our days.'" —Horn Book, (starred review)

 

[show star] "A lovely 20th-anniversary tribute to the towers and all who perished—and survived." —Kirkus, (starred review)

"A sensitive, accessible entry point into a relatively recent tragedy." —PW, (starred review)

 

"A stately monument to resilience." —Shelf Awareness

 

"A story of history and hope, of tragedy and resilience." —Midwest Book Review