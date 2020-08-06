Sophie Okonedo is an acclaimed film, television, and stage actress born in London. A graduate of Cambridge University, Okonedo trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
Okonedo was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2005 Academy Awards for her role as Tatiana Rusesabagina in the Rwandan genocide film Hotel Rwanda. She received an NAACP Image Award nomination for the same role, and won the award in 2007 for her role in the HBO miniseries Tsunami: The Aftermath. Her other film credits include The Secret Life of Bees, Dirty Pretty Things, BBC's adaptation of Oliver Twist, and the upcoming Skin.
Okonedo's stage credits include The Vagina Monologues, The Arabian Nights, and Serious Money. She has worked with several theatre companies, including the Royal Shakespeare Company, London's Royal Court Theatre, and London's National Theatre.