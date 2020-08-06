One of television's leading Latino actors, Ricardo Antonio Chavira was born in Texas where he makes his home. Chavira pursued acting in high school to help cope with the loss of his mother, who died of breast and ovarian cancer when he was just 15.
Chavira is the son of retired Judge Juan Antonio Chavira who was the first in his family to attend college, while his mother, Elizabeth, earned three masters degrees – in Public Health, Anthropology and Theology. Education has always been stressed as the key to success within his family which led Ricardo to receive his undergraduate degree from San Antonio's Incarnate Word College and an MFA from UC-San Diego's Professional Actor Training Program in 2000.
Chavira is well known in his role as Carlos Solis on the award winning show Desperate Housewives. His other television credits include roles on The Grubbs, Six Feet Under, The Division, Kingpin, JAG, NYPD Blue, Monk, and 24.
Chavira has performed in theatres nationwide, including the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles, La Jolla Playhouse, The Guthrie, San Diego Rep, Seattle Rep, and Missouri Rep. Chavira's film credits include Disney's, The Alamo and 2009 Sundance participant, Don't Let Me Drown. Chavira's other film credits include various independent films and he is currently working on feature film Piranha.
Chavira is very proud of being a father and spends as much time as possible back in Texas with his family, especially his son Tomas and daughter Belen.