Parminder Nagra became a professional actress at the age of seventeen. In that time she has built an extensive list of credits in feature films, theater and television.
Most recently, Nagra finished 6 years of starring in NBC's highly acclaimed and successful drama ER. which wrapped this year after 15 seasons on the air.
Nagra was last seen on the big screen staring as Jess in the critically acclaimed film Bend It Like Beckham, which garnered worldwide attention. She also started in the U.K.'s Channel 4 film version of Twelfth Night as Viola, opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor. Additionally, Nagra was seen in Miramax Film's feature Ella Enchanted and she starred in the two-part drama Second Generation on the U.K.'s Channel 4.
Nagra was honored at the 2004 Young Hollywood Awards with the "Breakthrough Actress Award" on behalf of Bend It Like Beckham and for her role on ER.