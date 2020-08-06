LaTanya Richardson Jackson most recently starred on Broadway in the revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, a performance of which was attended by President Barack Obama and the First Lady. She is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and a graduate of Spelman College. LaTanya was invited to New York by the legendary Joseph Papp where she appeared in several plays for his New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theatre. Those plays included Casanova, Spell#7, Unfinished Women, and the critically acclaimed For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow Is Enuf. LaTanya has appeared with a number of theatre companies which include The Negro Ensemble Company, The Alliance Theatre, The Henry Street Playhouse, The New Federal Theatre, The Manhattan Theatre Club, The Westport Country Playhouse, and New York's Second Stage Theatre to name a few.
After spending many years in Harlem with her husband, actor Samuel L. Jackson and Daughter Zoe, she moved with her family to Los Angeles to star in the CBS series Frannie's Turn. She then co-starred with Alan Arkin in the highly acclaimed Sidney Lumet series,100 Center Street. She has a number of television credits including HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandrige, and their Unchained Memories: Readings from the Slave Narratives.
Some of her motion picture credits include, Mothers And Daughters, Bolden, The Fighting Temptations, U.S. Marshals, Losing Isaiah, Lone Star, When A Man Loves A Woman, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Malcolm X.
LaTanya is a committed philanthropist who is deeply involved in civic responsibilities. She and her husband raised funds and support for President Obama's election. She has served on the Board of Trustees of Spelman College and is presently on The Advisory Board of The Spelman College Women's Center. She is a board member of The Urban World Film Festival in New York, NY and The Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. She is an advocate for The Rowell Foster Children's Positive Plan and The Children's Defense Fund. LaTanya is a member of The West Angeles Church where Bishop Charles E. Blake is the pastor and works there with his Save Africa's Children Foundation. She is a longtime board member and exuberant supporter of Artists for a New South Africa.