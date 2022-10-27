Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Gifts to give to…
the most interesting person at a dinner party.
Like a Rolling Stone
INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERRolling Stone founder, co-editor, and publisher Jann Wenner offers a "touchingly honest" and "wonderfully deep" memoir from the beating heart of classic rock and…
Buy the Book
Happy-Go-Lucky
David Sedaris, the “champion storyteller,” (Los Angeles Times) returns with his first new collection of personal essays since the bestselling Calypso. Back when restaurant menus…
Buy the Book
Going There
This heartbreaking, hilarious, and brutally honest memoir shares the deeply personal life story of a girl next door and her transformation into a household name.For…
Buy the Book
Normal Family
Named a 'Best Book of the Summer' by LA Times, People, USA Today, Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon, Apple, Cup of Jo, Kirkus, Parade,…
Buy the Book
James Patterson by James Patterson
“It's quite a life, Patterson's, and this fizzing, funny, often deeply moving memoir is a perfect way to understand the dizzying world of a best-selling…
Buy the Book
the person who needs an escape…
Emily in Paris: Paris, J'Adore!
The official authorized companion to the much-loved Netflix show Emily in Paris. Paris, J'Adore! is Emily Cooper's diary about her life in France so far.…
Buy the Book
your How-To and DIY pro.
The Instant® Air Fryer Bible
A comprehensive, authorized guide to cooking in every model of air fryer from Instant Brands (and every other air fryer on the market) with 125 simple-but-delicious recipes–full…
Buy the Book
Pour Me Another
Choose your own cocktail adventure: Use the drinks you already love to explore a world of delicious new spirits, combinations, and flavors. You know what…
Buy the Book
The Person in Need of Some Self-Care
Rest Is Resistance
Disrupt and push back against capitalism and white supremacy. In this book, Tricia Hersey, aka The Nap Bishop, encourages us to connect to the liberating…
Buy the Book
No F*cks Given
A beautifully-packaged collection of inspirational quotes with a hilariously explicit twist from Sarah Knight's beloved No F*cks Given Guides series. In The Life-Changing Magic of Not…
Buy the Book
The Book of My Dreams
Only you can write the book of your dreams…As personal and unique as fingerprints, our dreams are our best way of peeking in to the…
Buy the Book
The Things We Love
An "exciting and engaging" investigation (Jonah Berger) of the secret, tangled emotional relationships people have with things—drawing on cutting-edge findings from the fields of psychology, neuroscience, and marketing.…
Buy the Book
The person who is a lifelong learner.
The West Wing and Beyond
Go behind the scenes of the West Wing—into the Oval Office and Situation Room, aboard Air Force One, and beyond—with #1 bestselling author and former…
Buy the Book
How Far the Light Reaches
"A miraculous, transcendental book. Sabrina Imbler is a generational talent, and this book is a gift to us all." — ED YONG, New York Times…
Buy the Book
The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams
A revelatory biography from a Pulitzer Prize-winner about the most essential Founding Father— the one who stood behind the change in thinking that produced the…
Buy the Book
100 Animals That Can F*cking End You
A wittily informative field guide to the deadliest animals on Earth from "AnimalTok" star @mndiaye_97 Ever wonder how to tell if a moose is about to…
Buy the Book
The Things We Love
An "exciting and engaging" investigation (Jonah Berger) of the secret, tangled emotional relationships people have with things—drawing on cutting-edge findings from the fields of psychology, neuroscience, and marketing.…