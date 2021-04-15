Add these titles to your shelves!

The Golden Hour

From the author of The Deep & Dark Blue comes a tender graphic novel, perfect for our time, that gently explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, healing from tragedy, and hope for a better tomorrow.Struggling with anxiety after witnessing a harrowing instance of gun violence, Manuel Soto copes through photography, using his… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316540377

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

On Sale: October 26th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Lilla the Accidental Witch

Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316538848

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

On Sale: July 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Just Pretend

Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316538893

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

On Sale: May 18th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Borders

From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316593069

USD: $24.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

