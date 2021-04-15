From the author of The Deep & Dark Blue comes a tender graphic novel, perfect for our time, that gently explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, healing from tragedy, and hope for a better tomorrow.Struggling with anxiety after witnessing a harrowing instance of gun violence, Manuel Soto copes through photography, using his… Read More
Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of… Read More
Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More
From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316593069
USD: $24.99
On Sale: September 7th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
#LBYRExtraCredit: MG Graphic Novels at #TLA21
