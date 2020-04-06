Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#LBYREdNight Educator, Librarian, and Advocate Hosts

 

@pernilleripp, Pernille Ripp, educator and creator of the Global Read Aloud
@CBethM, Cindy Minnich, Nerdy Book Club
@thetututeacher, Vera Ahiyya, The Tutu Teacher
@r_bittner, Robert Bitner, SSHRC Postdoctoral Research Fellow, UBC Vancouver
@cicelythegreat, Cicely Lewis, SLJ's School Librarian of the Year
@paulwhankins, Paul Hankins, Educator
@micgreen, Michele Green, School District of Greenwood
@MrsFowlerMH, Chris Fowler, 7th grade English Teacher
@shannonmmiller, Shannon McClintock Miller, The Library Voice
@juliaerin80, Julia Torres, Co-founder #DisruptTexts

#LBYREdNight Author and Illustrator Hosts

 

@areynoldsbooks, Aaron Reynolds, author of The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter

@AmeDyckman, Ame Dyckman, Author of That's Life

@ImaginaryAni, Ani Castillo, author and illustrator of Ping

@brandycolbert, Brandy Colbert, author of The Only Black Girls in Town

@BridgetFarr, Bridget Farr, author of Pavi Sharma's Guide to Going Home

@Bartography, Chris Barton, author of Fire Truck vs Dragon

@thebrockart, Drew Brockington, author and illustrator of the CatStronauts series and Hangry
@dsantat, Dan Santat, illustrator of Lift

@Dusti_Bowling, Dusti Bowling, author of The Canyon's Edge

@gregpizzoli, Greg Pizzoli, author and illustrator of Baloney and Friends
@HenryCClark, Henry Clark, author of What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved A Dragon

@MichaelaGoade, Michaela Goade, illustrator of Encounter

@shaunaholyoak, Shauna Holyoak, author of Kazu Jones and The Comic Book Criminal

@mrandmecomic, Jason Platt, author and illustrator of the Middle School Misadventures series

@jewell_p_rhodes, Jewell Parker Rhodes, author of Black Brother, Black Brother

@mtatulli, Mark Tatulli, author of The Big Break

@bottomshelfbks, Minh Lê, author of Lift

@anicarissi, Anica Mrose Rissi, author of Love, Sophia on the Moon

@ShandaMcCloskey, Shanda McCloskey, illustrator of Fire Truck vs Dragon, and author and illustrator of T-Bone the Drone

@shelleyjohannes, Shelley Johannes, author and illustrator of Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker: Sabotage

@SolterK, Sonja K. Solter, author of When You Know What I Know
@tamaraistone, Tamara Ireland Stone, author of Swap'd

@zettaelliott, Zetta Elliott, author of Say Her Name

 

#LBYREdNight Editor Hosts

 

@nomington, Mary-Kate Gaudet, Executive Editor
@DeirdreEJones, Deirdre Jones, Senior Editor
@liz_adventures, Liz Kossnar, Editor
@nikmariegarcia, Nikki Garcia, Editor

DISCUSSION TOPICS

8:04 PM
QUESTION # 1: What are your top book picks for shared reading? Share book recommendations!

 

8:18 PM
QUESTION # 2: How has the power of story helped you & your young readers during this time? Share stories!

 

8:32 PM
QUESTION # 3: What are some literacy resources that every remote learning educator should have in their toolkit? Share resources!

 

8:46 PM
QUESTION # 4: How can we continue to engage young readers through books and the power of story? Share ideas!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add these books to your shelves

The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter

New York Times best-selling author Aaron Reynolds delivers an "entertainingly spooky romp" (Publishers Weekly, starred review) about Rex Dexter, who is itching to have a dog . . . but ends up with a pet chicken.   One hour and fourteen minutes later, the chicken is dead (by a steamroller),… Read More

That's Life!

From the New York Times bestselling author of Wolfie the Bunny comes a witty send-up of inspirational greeting card wisdom that reminds readers of life's unpredictability and messiness--and beauty.After Life literally knocks on their door, one kid discovers that Life is truly what you make it. It's weird and may… Read More

Ping

With the visual ingenuity of Press Here and the emotional resonance of What Do You Do with a Problem?, this wise and timely book about the fragile art of personal connection will strike a chord with children and adults alike.In the era of social media, communication feels both more anxiety-producing,… Read More

The Only Black Girls in Town

From award-winning YA author Brandy Colbert comes a debut middle-grade novel about the only two Black girls in town who discover a collection of hidden journals revealing shocking secrets of the past. Beach-loving surfer Alberta has been the only Black girl in town for years. Alberta's best friend, Laramie, is… Read More

Pavi Sharma's Guide to Going Home

The Fosters meets The Great Gilly Hopkins in this moving novel of a young girl who as sets off on an important mission to save a fellow foster kid from the home that still haunts her nightmares.Twelve-year-old Pavi Sharma is an expert at the Front Door Face: the perfect mix… Read More

Fire Truck vs. Dragon

Can a Fire Truck and a Dragon be friends? Find out in this new companion to the household favorite Shark vs. Train!It's the wackiest rivalry ever, when the fire-breathing ruler of the skies and the fearless fire truck go head to head in an epic battle of fire vs water!… Read More

CatStronauts: Digital Disaster

In the sixth CatStronauts graphic novel, the elite team gets invited to test the first-ever space hotel! With a highly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence running the hotel and attending to the CatStronauts' every need, what could possibly go wrong?Darby Fuzzelton, the world's richest cat, is determined to open the first-ever space… Read More

The Canyon's Edge

Hatchet meets Long Way Down in this heartfelt and gripping novel in verse about a young girl's struggle for survival after a climbing trip with her father goes terribly wrong. One year after a random shooting changed their family forever, Nora and her father are exploring a slot canyon deep… Read More

Baloney and Friends

In this easy-to-read graphic novel from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).   Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the… Read More

What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon

When three kids discover a book of magic spells that can only be cast during a few short minutes a day, they'll need all the time they can get to save a dying magical world, its last dragon, and themselves.An ordinary day turns extraordinary when twelve-year-old Cal witnesses his neighbor… Read More

Kazu Jones and the Comic Book Criminal

Kazu Jones, scrappy fifth grade detective, is back on the case and ready to track down a local store vandal in this fun and exciting book filled with mystery.Fresh off their first successful investigation, Kazu and her friends—March, CindeeRae, and Madeline—are hungry for their next case, which comes when a… Read More

Middle School Misadventures: Operation: Hat Heist!

In Jason Platt's second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell's favorite hat gets taken away! With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!Newell's favorite show of all time is The Captain! Newell is beyond excited… Read More

Black Brother, Black Brother

From award-winning and bestselling author, Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age story about two brothers, one who presents as white, the other as black, and the complex ways in which they are forced to navigate the world, all while training for a fencing competition.Framed. Bullied. Disliked. But I know… Read More

The Big Break

A full-color graphic novel about growing up, growing apart, and monster hunting, perfect for fans of Real Friends and All's Faire in Middle School.Andrew and Russ are best friends obsessed with finding the legendary Jersey Devil that supposedly lives in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, right in their own… Read More

Lift

From the award-winning and bestselling creators of Drawn Together comes the fantastic tale of a magical elevator that will lift your spirits--and press all the right buttons!Iris loves to push the elevator buttons in her apartment building, but when it's time to share the fun with a new member of… Read More

Love, Sophia on the Moon

Life on Earth isn't always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, no time-outs, and no Mom.But as Sophia and her mom send letters to each other, Mom has a clever comeback for all of Sophia's angry notes. Home starts to sound not-quite-so-bad, especially… Read More

T-Bone the Drone

A new tech toy brings epic trials and triumphs in this playtime adventure for fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and Iggy Peck, Architect.Lucas has a new best friend when he bring T-Bone the Drone home from the store. They enjoy playing, flying, and even recharging together--but Lucas has been… Read More

Sabotage

The third caper is the zaniest yet for Beatrice Zinker, the irrepressible third grader who marches to the beat of her own drum--and does her best thinking upside down!With several successful Operation Upside missions under their belts, Beatrice, her best friend Lenny, and Sam have made quite a name for… Read More

When You Know What I Know

This harrowing, and ultimately hopeful novel in verse sensitively depicts a girl's journey through the aftermath of abuse. One day after school, on the couch in the basement, Tori's uncle did something bad. Afterward, Tori tells her mom. Even though telling was a brave thing to do, her mom still… Read More

Say Her Name

Inspired by the #SayHerName campaign launched by the African American Policy Forum, these poems pay tribute to victims of police brutality as well as the activists insisting that Black Lives Matter. Elliott engages poets from the past two centuries to create a chorus of voices celebrating the creativity, resilience, and… Read More