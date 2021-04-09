Add these books to your shelves!

The Other Side of Perfect

The Other Side of Perfect

Buy the Book

For fans of Sarah Dessen and Mary H.K. Choi, this lyrical and emotionally driven novel follows Alina, a young aspiring dancer who suffers a devastating injury and must face a world without ballet—as well as the darker side of her former dream. Alina Keeler was destined to dance, but then… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316703406

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Great Big One

The Great Big One

Buy the Book

With natural disasters and nuclear war threatening their small town, two twin brothers find themselves enraptured by mysterious music that could change the course of their lives.Everyone in Clade City knows their days are numbered. The Great Cascadia Earthquake will destroy their hometown and reshape the entire West Coast—if they… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759555396

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 13th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Maybe We're Electric

Maybe We're Electric

Buy the Book

From Val Emmich, the bestselling author of Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel, comes a deeply affecting story of two teens who find themselves thrown together overnight during a snowstorm and discover a surprising connection—perfect for fans of Nina LaCour, David Arnold, and Robin Benway.Tegan Everly is quiet. Known around school… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316535700

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 21st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers