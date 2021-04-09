A timely and thought-provoking novel about one girl's fight against gender inequality at her middle school and the lessons about her own privilege she learns along the way.Margie Kelly's perfect skirt was dress coded on her very first day of middle school. Upset and embarrassed, Margie spends the whole day… Read More
Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of… Read More
“Shark Summer is bursting with vibrant, expressive art....The characters are distinct and relatable...It’s a lovely read!”—Molly Knox Ostertag, author of the Witch Boy series "Eloquently chronicled in Marcks’s cinematic panels, friendships are formed and repaired, parental relationships articulated, and inner conflicts expressed and resolved. A winning production." --KirkusWhen a Hollywood film… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316461382
USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99
On Sale: May 11th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
