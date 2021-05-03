The second book from critically acclaimed author Leslie C. Youngblood, about family, identity, and learning to stand up for what's right.Georgie has no idea what to expect when she, Mama, and Peaches are plopped down in the middle of small town USA--aka Bogalusa, Louisiana--where Mama grew up and Great Aunt… Read More
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this… Read More
This timely, moving debut novel follows a teen's efforts to keep his family together as his parents face deportation.Mateo Garcia and his younger sister, Sophie, have been taught to fear one word for as long as they can remember: deportation. Over the past few years, however, the fear that their… Read More
This heartbreaking story—perfect for fans of If I Stay and Five Feet Apart—follows a girl swept up in the magic of her first love, until it all comes to a tragic end that might lead her into the afterlife itself. Soon to be a motion picture.After bouncing around in foster… Read More
Trade Paperback
ISBN-13: 9780316457712
USD: $10.99 / CAD: $14.99
On Sale: June 1st 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.