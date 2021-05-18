 

Click here to download a list of all our 2021 titles!

Check out all LBYR's events at #ALAAC21!

 

IMAGE TK

 

[Click to enlarge]

Congratulations to our award Winners!

 

#LBYRExtraCredit: Harriet Tubman Larger than Life

powered by Crowdcast

#LBYRExtraCredit Presents: Giving Voice, Giving Purpose

powered by Crowdcast

Book Chat with the Illustrator

LBYR Spring/Summer Preview

Featured Author

Monica Hesse
Monica Hesse is the bestselling author of Girl in the Blue Coat, American Fire, and The War Outside, as well as a columnist at the Washington Post. She lives outside Washington, D.C. with her husband and their dog.
Read More

Featured Author

I. W. Gregorio
I. W. Gregorio is a practicing surgeon by day, masked avenging YA writer by night. After getting her MD at Yale School of Medicine, she did her residency at Stanford, where she met the intersex patient who inspired her debut novel, None of the Above (Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins), which is a 2016 Lambda Literary Award finalist, a Spring 2015 Publishers Weekly Flying Start, an ALA Booklist Top Ten Sports Book for Youth, and a 2015 ABC Children's Group Best Book for Young Readers. It was also named to the 2016 American Library Association Rainbow List. She is proud to be a board member of interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth, and is a founding member of We Need Diverse Books. Her writing has appeared in the Washington Post, Newsweek, Scientific American, San Francisco Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News and New York Post, among others. She lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and two children. Find her on Instagram and Twitter as @iwgregorio, or on her website at http://www.iwgregorio.com.
Read More

Featured Author

George M Johnson
George M. Johnson is an award winning Black non-binary writer, author, and activist based in the New York City area and the author of memoirs We Are Not Broken and All Boys Aren't Blue. They have written on race, gender, sex, and culture for Essence, the Advocate, BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue, and more than forty other national publications. They invite you to visit them online at iamgmjohnson.com and on Twitter @IamGMJohnson. 
Read More

Featured Author

Greg Pizzoli
Greg Pizzoli is the creator of the Baloney & Friends series as well as a three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient for The Watermelon Seed (Medal winner), The Book Hog (Honor book), and Good Night Owl (Honor book). He is also the author-illustrator of This Story Is for You, The 12 Days of Christmas, Templeton Gets His Wish, and Number One Sam. His nonfiction for children includes the New York Times Best Illustrated Book The Impossible True Story of Tricky Vic: The Man Who Sold the Eiffel Tower, and he has also illustrated picture books written by authors such as Mac Barnett, Kelly DiPucchio, Jennifer Adams, and Margaret Wise Brown. He lives in Philadelphia.
Read More

Featured Author

Corinna Luyken

Corinna Luyken is the creator of several books for children including the New York Times bestseller, My HeartThe Tree in Me, and the highly praised The Book of Mistakes, which received four starred reviews. She has also illustrated Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse!, written by Marcy Campbell. She lives in Olympia, Washington with her husband, daughter, and two cats.

Read More

Featured Author

John Rocco
John Rocco is a New York Times Bestselling author and illustrator of many acclaimed books for children, including Wolf! Wolf!, winner of the Borders Original Voices Award for best picture book; Moonpowder; Blizzard; and Blackout, a winner of the Caldecott Honor. Rocco also illustrated Whoopi Goldberg's Aliceand the covers for Rick Riordan's internationally bestselling series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Kane Chronicles, The Heroes of Olympus and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard. He also was the illustrator for both #1 New York Times Bestsellers Percy Jackson's Greek Gods and Percy Jackson's Greek Heroes. Most recently, Rocco’s first book of nonfiction, How We Got To The Moon, was longlisted for the National Book Award. 
Read More

Featured Author

Vashti Harrison
Vashti Harrison, is the New York Times bestselling author-illustrator of Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History and Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World. She is an artist and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling. She earned her BA in studio art and media studies from the University of Virginia and her MFA in Film/Video from CalArts, where she snuck into animation and illustration classes to learn from Disney and DreamWorks legends. There, she rekindled a love for drawing and painting. Now she uses her love of both film and illustration to craft beautiful stories for children.
Read More

Featured Author

Dusti Bowling
Dusti Bowling is the bestselling author of Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus,24 Hours in Nowhere, Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus, andThe Canyon's Edge. Dusti holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and lives in Arizona with her husband, three daughters, a dozen tarantulas, a gopher snake named Burrito, a king snake name Death Noodle, and a cockatiel named Gandalf the Grey.
Read More

Featured Author

Val Emmich
Val Emmich is a New York Times bestselling author, singer-songwriter, and actor. His novels include The Reminders and Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel, the adaptation of the hit Broadway show.
Read More

Featured Author

Mercedes Lackey
Mercedes Lackey is the acclaimed author of over fifty novels and many works of short fiction. In her "spare" time she is also a professional lyricist and a licensed wild bird rehabilitator. Mercedes lives in Oklahoma with her husband and frequent collaborator, artist Larry Dixon, and their flock of parrots.
Read More