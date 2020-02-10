Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Landing Page Modules

This page will walk you through our most frequently used landing page modules.  While some modules are used more than others, but I figured I should give the option of information for all of them.  However, I put the least used modules towards the bottom.

 

All modules have an “Internal link ID” field. These fields are for setting and referencing anchor links to other modules on the page. If you’d like to use anchor links within the page, please be sure to format them with either no spaces, or by using hyphens (ie: events or author-events). You must be sure to assign the ID within the module you are looking to target, and target it from the field from whatever module you’re linking it from for it to function properly. They must be assigned in both places.

 

The first module I'm going to explain is the hero slider, shown above.

Hero Slider

This is the module that is replacing the soon to be depreciated featured carousel. There are currently two options for this module, but there are options within each one. I’ll cover the like-settings between both and then their separate properties.

 

To get to the module settings, you have to click “Add another item”.

 

Both options setting include:

Autoplay (for 5 second intervals), Layout (where you choose Original layout or Multiple Jackets), Text override (default text, all white text, all black text), Link to module on the same page (if you want to use an anchor link as aforementioned at the top of this page).

 

Original Layout:

Hat (the top-most header on the slider (yup, like wearing a hat) - I typically add a “Coming soon!” or “Available Now!” in this slot), Title (the name of the book – this field has an “Editor” where you can Italicize the title), Description (a brief summary/excerpt found on the title page, CTA (small line of text underneath the description), Button text (the text on the rounded (default styled) button), Select a page, contributor or title to link to (this will auto-populate when you start typing), Featured image (the book cover – if you leave this out, you will end up with centered text and a centered CTA button), and finally, there is a checkmark at the very bottom of this module. It reads “Use a background instead of a color gradient. By default, if you don’t check that off, a gradient will be automatically generated by the colors of the image of the book. If you have no image in the carousel and you don’t check that box, the background will display solid white.

 

Multiple jackets layout:

This is a less robust option. When you choose this option, you can only add up to 4 books and you have to add them solely by ISBN. That means there is no information you can add. No hat, title, description, etc. There is a title field and the books get linked automatically to their title pages via ISBN. You can assign a background here, since the gradient can’t work off of 4 different covers.