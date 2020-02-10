Landing Page Modules

This is the module that is replacing the soon to be depreciated featured carousel. There are currently two options for this module, but there are options within each one. I’ll cover the like-settings between both and then their separate properties.
To get to the module settings, you have to click “Add another item”.
Both options setting include:
Autoplay (for 5 second intervals), Layout (where you choose Original layout or Multiple Jackets), Text override (default text, all white text, all black text), Link to module on the same page (if you want to use an anchor link as aforementioned at the top of this page).
Original Layout:
Hat (the top-most header on the slider (yup, like wearing a hat) - I typically add a “Coming soon!” or “Available Now!” in this slot), Title (the name of the book – this field has an “Editor” where you can Italicize the title), Description (a brief summary/excerpt found on the title page, CTA (small line of text underneath the description), Button text (the text on the rounded (default styled) button), Select a page, contributor or title to link to (this will auto-populate when you start typing), Featured image (the book cover – if you leave this out, you will end up with centered text and a centered CTA button), and finally, there is a checkmark at the very bottom of this module. It reads “Use a background instead of a color gradient. By default, if you don’t check that off, a gradient will be automatically generated by the colors of the image of the book. If you have no image in the carousel and you don’t check that box, the background will display solid white.
Multiple jackets layout:
This is a less robust option. When you choose this option, you can only add up to 4 books and you have to add them solely by ISBN. That means there is no information you can add. No hat, title, description, etc. There is a title field and the books get linked automatically to their title pages via ISBN. You can assign a background here, since the gradient can’t work off of 4 different covers.