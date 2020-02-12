Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Since this is full documentation, there are a few pages to go through, but if you'd rather go straight to the explanation of a specific module, here are some anchor links that will bring you right to what you're looking for (in order of the modules drop down):

 

Mailchimp Popup (defunct, skipping), Submodule Group, All Titles (skipping), Featured Post, Buy Buttons, Content Block, Deals, Detailed Titles, Event List/Events, Featured Carousel, Featured Video, Formstack, Genre Categories/Genres, Hero Slider, Image Carousel, In the News, Media, Meet the Author, Newsletter Signup, Our Authors, Posts Carousel, Praise (this is for title pages, skipping), Riddle, Series, Surprise Me! (skipping), Tabbed Carousel, Titles, What's Inside

What's Inside

The "What's Inside" module brings in title preview information from a title via ONIX (summary, chapters, etc.) or you can manually enter it via a WYSIWYG editor.  This module would only really be used when you're working on a landing page for a book that isn't a title page.  This is formatted like "What's Inside" on a title page (gray background, title and content below the title).  If you choose "Data Source" as automatic, you have to assign an ISBN to the module for the content to show.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

In the News

This module displays posts created in our CMS.  You do an auto-populating search in the Posts fields (three are requires as this is not a post carousel – you can also reorder these by clicking and dragging on the small arrows to the left of the post titles).  You can also set a CTA “See more” link with an auto-populating search field.  This will output the rounded (default styled) button.

 

On the front end, this is a module with three columns showing news items.  The layout for the items is as follows: the pub date is at the top, the title (with a URL to the post itself), an excerpt of the post with a “Read more” link generated at the bottom, also linking to the post itself.

In the News

Barnes & Noble Storytime with Todd Parr!

The Kindness Book Storytime Event Saturday, December 28th at 11am Barnes & Noble featured The Kindness book at a Storytime event! From the article: We’ll be [featuring] The Kindness book at this lovely storytime event, a sweet book by Todd Parr that focuses on empathy, treating others with respect, and choosing to be kind. Young […]
Read more

Books to Help Pretend Its Summer Instead of Cold, Cold Winter

February is upon us, and that means the winter blues are really starting to kick in, for me at least. As a Florida native for a large portion of my life, the extended months of winter really begin to wear on me. December and January are for the cold and the pretty snow, but by […]
Read more

Submodule Group Examples

This module is built for serving multiple, specific, side by side modules.  When you choose this module, there will be drop downs for each side.  You will see that there are a few different options and they have different width settings.  Each submodule will also have unique fields for the content.

 

Featured Book:

 

This submodule will display a book cover, the title, the author’s name and a description of the book with a rounded (default style) button that links out to the title page.  There is also a field called “Category” in which you can fill in and it will generate an h3 above the cover/text.

 

Category (this will serve as the H3 title above the book), Book (you’ll plug in the ISBN in this field), Width (setting the submodule width), Style (Promotion – background is a teal/gray and has white/dark gray text. Grey – background is a very light gray with darker gray shade and the title turns navy blue.), Link text (this will change the text on the button), Background Image (you can add a background image if you prefer not to use the Promotion or Grey settings)

 

Featured Author:

 

This submodule will display a photo of the assigned author, a brief bio that will link to their contributor page from a “Read more” link (the bio and link are both automatically generated from the contributor page in the CMS), and will also display their social media URLs via small icons.

 

News:

 

This submodule will display posts or pages assigned to it.  Each will display a featured image (for page, make sure there is a featured image assigned if you’re going to specifically display it in this module).  This will also automatically display the date that the post/page were published.  Post will also feature an excerpt.

 

Post or page (required): this page will autofill when you type in this box, Link URL and Link Text will generate a rounded (default style) button with whatever text you assign.

 

Content Block:

This submodule is a content block – it’s basically like a small/brief post.

 

Style (you can either choose to leave the background/layout as-is on the page to match the white background or choose “Dark background” which sets a dark teal/gray background, Block label is the title above the content, Block title ( the title directly above the content), Image (featured image), Content (self explanatory), CTA Text (the rounded default styled button text), CTA Link is the URL the button will launch to.

 

Image Carousel:

 

This submodule doesn’t work, skip it.

 

Featured Video:

 

This submodule will display a video via URL (the media URL, ie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYb3vl16C5A).

 

Events:

This submodule will display dates for an author on tour.  The content is generated when a tour is assigned to the module.  It will automatically display date/time and location directly underneath and those locations will link to the location’s information (via the provided URL in the CMS “Tours” section).  There is a field for “Show more” button text – this is the rounded (default styled) button.  You can set a page, contributor/author page, or title to link to from this button.

 

Below this content block are 3 examples of submodule groups, stacked on top of each other.  As you can see, the spacing is not the best between them, so we tend to use these to break up longer landing pages vs stacking them.

 

Group one: Featured book and featured author
Group two: Content block and featured video

Group three: Featured author and events

The Mercies

The Mercies

Kiran Millwood Hargrave
After the men in an Arctic Norwegian town are wiped out, the women must survive a sinister threat in this "perfectly told" 1600s parable of "a world gone mad" (Adriana Trigiani).

Finnmark, Norway, 1617. Twenty-year-old Maren Magnusdatter stands on the craggy coast, watching the sea break into a sudden and reckless storm. Forty fishermen, including her brother and father, are drowned and left broken on the rocks below. With the menfolk wiped out, the women of the tiny Arctic town of Vardø must fend for themselves.

Three years later, a stranger arrives on their shore. Absalom Cornet comes from Scotland, where he burned witches in the northern isles. He brings with him his young Norwegian wife, Ursa, who is both heady with her husband's authority and terrified by it. In Vardø, and in Maren, Ursa sees something she has never seen before: independent women. But Absalom sees only a place untouched by God, and flooded with a mighty evil. As Maren and Ursa are drawn to one another in ways that surprise them both, the island begins to close in on them, with Absalom's iron rule threatening Vardø's very existence.

Inspired by the real events of the Vardø storm and the 1621 witch trials, The Mercies is a story of love, evil, and obsession, set at the edge of civilization.
One of the Best Books of the Year (Good Housekeeping)
Read More

Featured Author

Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Kiran Millwood Hargrave is a British author, poet, and playwright. Her debut book, The Girl of Ink & Stars, won the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, and British Children’s Book of the Year. Her second book, The Island at the End of Everything, received starred reviews from Kirkus, Booklist, and VOYA. She holds degrees from both Oxford and Cambridge Universities, and lives by the river in Oxford. The Mercies is her debut novel for adults.
Read More

Block label

Block title

This is a content block in a submodule group.

Read More

Featured Author

Leesa Cross-Smith
Leesa Cross-Smith is a homemaker and the author of Every Kiss A War and Whiskey & Ribbons. She lives in Kentucky with her husband and children.

Read More

Upcoming Events

Show More