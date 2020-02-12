This module is built for serving multiple, specific, side by side modules. When you choose this module, there will be drop downs for each side. You will see that there are a few different options and they have different width settings. Each submodule will also have unique fields for the content.
Featured Book:
This submodule will display a book cover, the title, the author’s name and a description of the book with a rounded (default style) button that links out to the title page. There is also a field called “Category” in which you can fill in and it will generate an h3 above the cover/text.
Category (this will serve as the H3 title above the book), Book (you’ll plug in the ISBN in this field), Width (setting the submodule width), Style (Promotion – background is a teal/gray and has white/dark gray text. Grey – background is a very light gray with darker gray shade and the title turns navy blue.), Link text (this will change the text on the button), Background Image (you can add a background image if you prefer not to use the Promotion or Grey settings)
Featured Author:
This submodule will display a photo of the assigned author, a brief bio that will link to their contributor page from a “Read more” link (the bio and link are both automatically generated from the contributor page in the CMS), and will also display their social media URLs via small icons.
News:
This submodule will display posts or pages assigned to it. Each will display a featured image (for page, make sure there is a featured image assigned if you’re going to specifically display it in this module). This will also automatically display the date that the post/page were published. Post will also feature an excerpt.
Post or page (required): this page will autofill when you type in this box, Link URL and Link Text will generate a rounded (default style) button with whatever text you assign.
Content Block:
This submodule is a content block – it’s basically like a small/brief post.
Style (you can either choose to leave the background/layout as-is on the page to match the white background or choose “Dark background” which sets a dark teal/gray background, Block label is the title above the content, Block title ( the title directly above the content), Image (featured image), Content (self explanatory), CTA Text (the rounded default styled button text), CTA Link is the URL the button will launch to.
Image Carousel:
This submodule doesn’t work, skip it.
Featured Video:
This submodule will display a video via URL (the media URL, ie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYb3vl16C5A).
Events:
This submodule will display dates for an author on tour. The content is generated when a tour is assigned to the module. It will automatically display date/time and location directly underneath and those locations will link to the location’s information (via the provided URL in the CMS “Tours” section). There is a field for “Show more” button text – this is the rounded (default styled) button. You can set a page, contributor/author page, or title to link to from this button.
Below this content block are 3 examples of submodule groups, stacked on top of each other. As you can see, the spacing is not the best between them, so we tend to use these to break up longer landing pages vs stacking them.
Group one: Featured book and featured author
Group two: Content block and featured video
Group three: Featured author and events