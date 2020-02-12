This module will add multiple tabs if needed, and you can have different types of media featured inside of the tabs. Each tab is required to have a name, and there are several different types of content.
Tab title (this is required, and will live above the content in the module). You have to click “Add another media item” to get to the field options inside of the tab.
Audio item: URL field (a URL is required to reference the featured audio file – ie: a full Soundcloud URL), Title (will display under the audio player), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)
Download: URL (this will link the image to the URL applied to this field), Image (this will display in the tab), Title (this will show below the image), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)
Video: URL (this will load the video player into the module), Title (this will show below the video), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)
Image: This option will create a Lightbox-type pop-up when you click on the image, Title (this will show below the image), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)