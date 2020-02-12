Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet the Author

There are only two options in this module.  The auto-populate field in which you search to assign the author associated with the module to, and you can add featured posts (not required).  The bio will auto generate information about an assigned author.  It will embed their photo on the left, their bio, their social media accounts with small icons, and the posts.  The title over the posts will read “Author articles” and there will be a “Read more” link going to the actual author page.

Malcolm Gladwell Headshot

Meet The Author: Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times bestsellers–The Tipping Point, Blink,Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath. He is also the co-founder of Pushkin Industries, an audio content company that produces the podcasts Revisionist History, which reconsiders things both overlooked and misunderstood, and Broken Record, where he, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam interview musicians across a wide range of genres. Gladwell has been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list and touted as one of Foreign Policy‘s Top Global Thinkers.
Discover More

Author Articles

Read More

Our Authors

This module will display however many Authors you add to the module in a gray box.  If you go over four authors, it will turn into a carousel (with an autoplay set to it).  You search by name in the auto-populate field, and click the “Add another author” as needed to display more auto-populating search fields.  There will be the author’s image, and their name underneath the photo linking to their author/contributor page.

Media

This module will add multiple tabs if needed, and you can have different types of media featured inside of the tabs.  Each tab is required to have a name, and there are several different types of content.

Tab title (this is required, and will live above the content in the module).  You have to click “Add another media item” to get to the field options inside of the tab.

 

Audio item: URL field (a URL is required to reference the featured audio file – ie: a full Soundcloud URL), Title (will display under the audio player), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)

Download: URL (this will link the image to the URL applied to this field), Image (this will display in the tab), Title (this will show below the image), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)

Video: URL (this will load the video player into the module), Title (this will show below the video), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)

Image: This option will create a Lightbox-type pop-up when you click on the image, Title (this will show below the image), Title link (the URL will be applied to the title), Date (not required, but if you choose this, it will display above the title reading “Published on: xxx date”)

Deals

"Deals" is a two part module.  You have to first contact Web Serives about assigning a deal price on a title, and then you can use the module.  Without the "Deals" price on the title, the module will not work and nothing will display.

 

Hit "Add another deal" button to activate the auto-populate field, and use the ISBN to call the title.  You can also select a page for a "See More" link.

 

Here is a screenshot of what a live "Deals" module would look like ("Our Deals" title above the book(s), the book cover(s) thumbnail, the savings % amount, the sale price and the link below would reflect the "See More" field):

 

Screenshot of Deals module