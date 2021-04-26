Meet The Author: Joshua Ferris

Joshua Ferris is the author of three previous novels, Then We Came to the End, The Unnamed and To Rise Again at a Decent Hour, and a collection of stories, The Dinner Party. He was a finalist for the National Book Award and shortlisted for the Booker Prize, winner of the Barnes and Noble Discover Award, the Dylan Thomas Prize and the PEN/Hemingway Award. His short stories have appeared in The New Yorker, Granta, and Best American Short Stories. He lives in New York.