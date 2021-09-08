Add these books to your shelves!

Chez Bob

From the hilarious author of Who Wet My Pants?, Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great, and the Dinosaur Vs. series comes a kid-pleasing read-aloud about a devious alligator who learns to love!Welcome to Chez Bob, which seems like a real restaurant...until you realize...it's on an alligator's NOSE! Bob's got a hidden… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316483117

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 21st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Who Wet My Pants?

In this hilarious tale of blame, compassion, and forgiveness, a very embarrassed bear is reminded that accidents can happen--but with the support of good friends, life goes on.Reuben the bear's got donuts for everyone in his scout troop, but his friends are all staring at something else: there's a wet… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316525213

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Crash, Splash, or Moo!

Calling all daredevils! It's time to play CRASH, SPLASH, OR MOO! in this boisterous picture book with all the excitement of a game show. Mr. McMonkey is your host, and your contestants are America's favorite stunt clam, Action Clam...and a cow! These unlikely daredevils face off in a zany sequence… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316483018

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $23.49

On Sale: September 18th 2018

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great

The grass is always greener on the unicorn's side of the fence—or is it?—in this clever, bestselling favorite that Publishers Weekly called a "nonstop giggle generator"!Ever since Unicorn moved into the neighborhood, Goat has been feeling out of sorts. Goat thought his bike was cool—until he saw that Unicorn could… Read More

ISBN-13: 9781423159520

USD: $15.99 / CAD: $17.5

On Sale: June 25th 2013

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Happiest Book Ever

This highly interactive read-aloud for fans of The Book with No Pictures and other books that break the fourth wall is "wacky, zany, and downright fun." -- Kirkus Reviews What could be happier than a book with a dancing cake, a candy parade, and a hug monster? A book with… Read More

ISBN-13: 9781484730454

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $17.99

On Sale: October 11th 2016

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

