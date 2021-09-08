From the hilarious author of Who Wet My Pants?, Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great, and the Dinosaur Vs. series comes a kid-pleasing read-aloud about a devious alligator who learns to love!Welcome to Chez Bob, which seems like a real restaurant...until you realize...it's on an alligator's NOSE! Bob's got a hidden… Read More
In this hilarious tale of blame, compassion, and forgiveness, a very embarrassed bear is reminded that accidents can happen--but with the support of good friends, life goes on.Reuben the bear's got donuts for everyone in his scout troop, but his friends are all staring at something else: there's a wet… Read More
Calling all daredevils! It's time to play CRASH, SPLASH, OR MOO! in this boisterous picture book with all the excitement of a game show. Mr. McMonkey is your host, and your contestants are America's favorite stunt clam, Action Clam...and a cow! These unlikely daredevils face off in a zany sequence… Read More
The grass is always greener on the unicorn's side of the fence—or is it?—in this clever, bestselling favorite that Publishers Weekly called a "nonstop giggle generator"!Ever since Unicorn moved into the neighborhood, Goat has been feeling out of sorts. Goat thought his bike was cool—until he saw that Unicorn could… Read More
This highly interactive read-aloud for fans of The Book with No Pictures and other books that break the fourth wall is "wacky, zany, and downright fun." -- Kirkus Reviews What could be happier than a book with a dancing cake, a candy parade, and a hug monster? A book with… Read More