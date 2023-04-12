Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
The Sunday Adventures Series
By Award-Winning Poet Harold Green III
The Rainbow Park
by Harold Green III
Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley
This board book explores all of the colors of the rainbow through the adventures of a modern, Black, intergenerational family in (and with) their community.
On an outing to the local community park, a family explores all the colors of the rainbow–from a favorite red slide and purple sprinkler to a yellow bench where grandparents watch and relax. Publishing simultaneously with The Numbers Store, The Rainbow Park is part of an exciting new board book series, featuring an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day, that teaches readers early-concepts such as colors and numbers.
The Numbers Store
by Harold Green III
Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley
This stunning, early-concept board book series features an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day at the local grocery store, as readers learn colors and numbers.
When Mom realizes there are zero eggs in the house, the entire family heads to the store to pick up more. Readers can join the counting fun as the family shops and adds more items to their basket–from three bananas to five plums–amid the backdrop of a bustling market. Publishing simultaneously with The Rainbow Park, The Numbers Store studies numbers through the experience of an intergenerational Black family’s trip to the local grocery store.
MEET THE AUTHOR
Harold Green III is an ever-evolving artist whose vibrant storytelling and passionate, lyrical delivery captivate audiences domestically and internationally. Using poetry as his central art form, Harold is a highly sought-after speaker, bandleader, and event producer. His self-published first collection of poetry, From Englewood, with Love, earned the prestigious Carl Sandburg Literary Award. He is also the author of Black Roses and Black Oak, a duo of illustrated volumes inspired by his viral odes to Black celebrities who are making history today (HarperDesign, 2022), and The Numbers Store and The Rainbow Park, the first two books in the Sunday Adventures board book series.
A LOOK INSIDE THE SERIES
More from Harold Green III
Love Bubble
by Harold Green III
Illustrated by Princess Karibo
An inspiring and lyrical picture book about the power of love for self and community.
Love bubbles are meant to protect us from the trouble that can find us in daily life. They require faith, hope, and persistence to give them power. Encouraging readers to dig deep and believe in themselves, Harold Green III's Love Bubble reminds children of the power of love—for ourselves and everyone around us.