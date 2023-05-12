Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Heartwarming Books About Friendship

Feel the power and importance of friendship with this collection of joyous literary works.

Featured Titles

Our Authors

  1. Josefina López
  2. Joanne Serling
  3. Kristen Iskandrian
  4. Irene Sabatini
  5. Jens Christian Grøndahl
  6. Mike Gayle
  7. Laurie Graham
  8. Leila Meacham
  9. Gwendolyn Zepeda
  10. Joyce Hansen
  11. Emily Hourican
  12. Nora Carpenter
  13. Lisa Verge Higgins
  14. Megan McMorris
  15. Elizabeth Craft
  16. Annie Sanders
  17. Anita Shreve
  18. Val Emmich
  19. Shirley Jump
  20. Tony Abbott

Continue your reading

  1. Books About Female Friendships

  2. Eight Books About Friendships Turned Deadly

  3. YA Best Friends You Wish Were Your Best Friends