Daisy Auger-Dominguez has made it her mission to make workplaces more equitable and inclusive. A human capital executive and expert on diversity, equity and inclusion, Daisy inspire and equips global leaders and organizations to think inclusively, lead with purpose, embrace courage and shape the future of work. Her TEDx talk Inclusion Revolution and upcoming book with Seal Press by the same title calls on everyone, from an individual contributor to a CEO, to take on the work of dismantling inequity in the workplace.
Daisy is Chief People Officer at VICE Media Group where she leads the global human resources organization, diversity, equity and inclusion strategies, and social impact practices. Prior to VICE, Daisy founded and led Auger-Domínguez Ventures, a consultancy that transformed the leading companies and organizations of our times by taking them from inclusive workplace culture theory to practice. She has designed and executed organizational transformations at Moody's Investors Service, The Walt Disney Company, Viacom, and Google. Her impact over the past 20 years at the intersection of finance, media, entertainment, and technology reaches across the global business, social impact, entrepreneurial and philanthropic communities.
Daisy is an advisor to startups and social impact organizations and serves on the board of directors of Planned Parenthood Federation of America as Vice-Chair, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, the Robert Sterling Clark Foundation as Chair of the Governance Committee, St. Ann’s Warehouse, and on the advisory board of Facing History and Ourselves.