Born to Shine: Kendra Scott
AN INSTANT NATIONAL BESTSELLER
This authentic and dynamic memoir from the CEO of Kendra Scott Jewelry delivers inspiration, leadership lessons, and spellbinding storytelling.
In this vulnerable, wise, and laugh-out-loud book, Kendra takes us on a journey of personal stories and hard-earned life lessons, from her humble beginnings as an awkward, bullied young girl in small-town Wisconsin to launching a business in her spare bedroom with $500. With every pitfall, misstep, and failure, Kendra builds a life—and a career—rooted in joy, purpose, and doing good, a life she wants for every reader.
Papa Loves You, Tiny Blue: Jo Empson
Discover the beauty of the undersea world and the loving relationship between father and child in this lushly illustrated picture book.
Tiny Blue is very small, but he has lots of big, big questions: How old is the ocean? Do starfish live in the sky? Is there sand on the moon? Tiny Blue thinks his papa is very wise and must know the answers to everything! But can Papa answer perhaps the biggest question of them all: What is love? Perfectly capturing the curious nature of young children, Papa Loves You, Tiny Blue is a beautiful exploration of nature and a heartwarming tale of the love between parent and child.
If the Tomb Is Empty: Joby Martin with Charles Martin
NATIONAL BESTSELLER
A beloved pastor and a New York Times bestselling author examine scripture and share inspiring personal stories to help reveal the important role that Jesus’ resurrection plays in our everyday lives.
In his first book, Joby Martin, Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven22, dives deep into scripture and traces the story of salvation by highlighting the seven mountains throughout scripture where God manifests himself. As he describes each encounter with God, Martin shows us how the interaction on each mountain laid the groundwork for the sacrifice of Christ on Calvary, and shows what God revealed about Himself in the process. He illuminates seven familiar passages, unveiling how God’s plan for Christ’s sacrifice is threaded throughout scripture, and shows why Christ’s resurrection—impossible, unbelievable—means that nothing is too hard for our God. Ultimately, he asks readers, Do you live every day of your life as if the tomb is empty—or as though Jesus is still hanging on that cross?
The Inkwell Chronicles: The Ink of Elspet: J.D. Peabody
Immerse yourself in this fast-paced middle-grade fantasy about magic ink, a secret society, and a boy who yearns to make his mark.
When their father goes missing after a mysterious train crash, Everett and his little sister Bea find a curious pen in his belongings, and its magical Ink begins to rewrite their once-ordinary lives. The Ink leads them to a world they never knew existed—one teeming with impossible magic, formidable allies, and villains who are determined to destroy everything they hold dear. Together, Everett and Bea embark on an adventure through secret tunnels in England and Scotland to find and protect the last Inkwell, and ultimately to save their father. But in order to do so, Everett must find a way to tap into the most magical power of all: his courage. Perfect for fans of The Silver Arrow, the Bookwanderers, and Inkheart, this classic battle of good and evil pits creativity against the forces that would seek to blot it out for good.
Crazy Joy: Mary Katherine Backstrom
NATIONAL BESTSELLER
A bestselling author helps readers find radical joy in a world full of constant comparison by accepting that life is a wild ride and happiness fluctuates with our circumstances.
Happiness is considered a destination, but the finish line is constantly moving—when we get married, find that dream job, move away from home, have a baby, build a dream house, etc. We are promised that a happy life is tied to these milestones.But what if society has it wrong? What if happiness isn’t the goal at all?With her trademark candor and hilarious storytelling, MK paints a picture of a different life—one bursting with a force that is far more sustainable and vibrant: joy.
A Gift of Joy and Hope: Pope Francis
In this encouraging book, Pope Francis explores the meaning of true joy and offers an inspiring message: even in dark times, the light of hope can shine bright.
A Gift of Joy and Hope is an invitation to embrace authentic beauty and a reminder to be open to encountering God, even in the midst of challenges. In this inspiring collection, Pope Francis encourages readers to change attitudes that exclude others; to reveal the deep dissatisfaction we all hide; and to overcome life’s challenges with courage and faith. He also challenges readers to hope without pessimism or doubt, to hope even in the midst of anxiety, to recognize the beauty all around us, and to let God show us how to deal with your doubts and fears.
Southern Baby: Rebekah Moredock
Sweeter than sweet tea and cuter than a June bug, this little board book will get y’all’s young ones acquainted with the uniquely charming language of the South.
Whether you’re a native speaker or just a lover of good ole Southern sayings, if you’re looking to teach your little one some basic Southern-isms, Southern Baby is the book for you. This simple board book gives an overview of basic Southern words and phrases, including classics like Bless Your Heart and Y’all. With playful illustrations and a good dose of Southern sass, this book would make a delightful gift for expectant parents and little ones. Trust us—it’s fixin’ to be your family’s new favorite book.
A Door Made for Me: Tyler Merritt
This emotional and honest picture book explores a racist encounter from the perspective of a young Black boy, while offering a message of unconditional love and acceptance to soothe the pain of blind prejudice.
In this story based on the author’s childhood, a young Black boy confronts his first experience of overt racism. In recounting the events to his grandfather, the young narrator asks: “How can she hate me when she doesn’t know me?” Grandpa offers wisdom and encouragement to the child, reminding him that another person’s hate does not change the fact that he is loved and that he matters. While offering an unflinching look at the emotional impact of the encounter, Tyler Merritt presents a message of love and acceptance that will resonate with young readers and offer a starting point for conversations about racial equality between parent or caregiver and child.
Your Greater Is Coming: Joel Osteen
New York Times bestselling author and host of the Joel Osteen Radio on SiriusXM wants you to know that now is the time to get your hopes up and start expecting that better is on the way.
In Your Greater Is Coming, #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen challenges your perception of your present situation and inspires you to persevere for the best that’s just ahead. Whatever you’re experiencing, don’t lose faith or give up on your dreams. Wait for your greater, because your greater is coming—greater joy, greater strength, greater relationships. Greater opportunities, greater success, and greater peace are all yours. Whatever you’ve been waiting for, working for, praying for, and hoping for is on the way.
Your Greater Is Coming will nourish your soul and empower your heart to push through pain and master the mundane. Your story is far from over, and the best is yet to come. Don’t give up just as you’re about to discover a new level of increase, ease, and joy. Glimpse your breakthrough just ahead and hold on just a little longer—your greater is coming!