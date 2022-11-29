If the Tomb Is Empty: Joby Martin with Charles Martin

NATIONAL BESTSELLER

A beloved pastor and a New York Times bestselling author examine scripture and share inspiring personal stories to help reveal the important role that Jesus’ resurrection plays in our everyday lives.



In his first book, Joby Martin, Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven22, dives deep into scripture and traces the story of salvation by highlighting the seven mountains throughout scripture where God manifests himself. As he describes each encounter with God, Martin shows us how the interaction on each mountain laid the groundwork for the sacrifice of Christ on Calvary, and shows what God revealed about Himself in the process. He illuminates seven familiar passages, unveiling how God’s plan for Christ’s sacrifice is threaded throughout scripture, and shows why Christ’s resurrection—impossible, unbelievable—means that nothing is too hard for our God. Ultimately, he asks readers, Do you live every day of your life as if the tomb is empty—or as though Jesus is still hanging on that cross?