Hachette Books Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Barack and Joe book cover

Barack and Joe

This vivid and inspiring account of the "bromance" that developed between Barack Obama and Joe Biden, which caputured America's heart, is the perfect gift for a politically active relative, or for casual fans of the duo.

Shrill book cover

Shrill

Shrill is an uproarious memoir, a feminist rallying cry in a world that thinks gender politics are tedious and that women, especially feminists, can't be funny. This one is perfect for fans who are anxiously awaiting the second season of the Hulu adaptation but have yet to read the book that started it all!

Book cover for Witches are Coming by Lindy West

The Witches Are Coming

Lindy West's follow-up to her debut memoir, Shrill, is a wickedly funny cultural critique, exposing misogyny and propaganda in the #MeToo era.

Book cover for Escape from Paris by Stephen Harding

Escape From Paris

This thrilling wartime adventure story of downed American aviators rescued by French resistance fighters is perfect for fans of The Nightingale and All the Light We Cannot See.

Book cover for Queen Meryl by Erin Carlson

Queen Meryl

From The Devil Wears Prada to Mamma Mia, Meryl Streep has covered many iconic roles. Queen Meryl is a captivating and inspiring portrait of her career, and serves as the perfect gift for hardcore "Streepers" and casual pop-culture fans alike.

Book cover for Whole in One by Ellie Krieger

Whole in One

Perfect for kitchen enthusiasts, Ellie Krieger gives her signature spin to the one-pot trend for meals that are nutritious, easy, and delicious.

Book cover for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

Ideal for die-hard fans of the iconic group, this is the first and most complete narrative biography of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, celebrating the band's 50th anniversary.

Book cover for Cookies for Everyone by Mimi Council

Cookies for Everyone

What's holiday season without endless amounts of home-baked treats, am I right? This cookbook covers cookies from soft and chewy basics to sandwich cookies, biscotti, macarons, and Florentines, including tips for gluten-free, vegan, and high-altitude baking.

Just in time for the latest film about Fred Rogers, these three books welcome readers to Mister Rogers's neighborhood with inspiring stories, anecdotes, and insights. These books are the perfect gifts for readers looking to recconenct with the love, friendship, and respect Mr. Rogers so thoughtfully brought to his viewers' lives.