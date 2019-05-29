Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Prize Packs will Include:
Long Walk to Freedom
Read by Danny Glover, with an introduction by Kofi Annan. Nelson Mandela is one of the great moral and political leaders of our time: an…
Kiss the Girls
Join Alex Cross on his most terrifying murder case yet in this #1 New York Times bestseller and one of PBS's "100 Great American Reads."In…
The Notebook
Experience the unforgettable, heartbreaking love story set in post-World War II North Carolina about a young socialite and the boy who once stole her heart…
Holidays on Ice
David Sedaris's beloved holiday collection is new again with six more pieces, including a never before published story. Along with such favorites as the diaries…
A Knock at Midnight
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a leader and visionary of the civil rights movement, was first and foremost a preacher. This unique collection features a…
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men
David Foster Wallace made an art of taking readers into places no other writer even gets near. In his exuberantly acclaimed collection, BRIEF INTERVIEWS WITH…
Sex and the City
Read by Cynthia Nixon! Here is the collection of columns that inspired the addictive and multiple award-winning HBO series! SEX AND THE CITY offers a…
A Darkness More Than Night
LAPD Detective Harry Bosch crosses paths with FBI profiler Terry McCaleb in the most dangerous investigation of their lives.Harry Bosch is up to his neck…
The Christmas Train
A journalist embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas--a journey that will lead him into the rugged terrain of his own heart--in this New…
Beat the Reaper
Meet Peter Brown, a young Manhattan emergency room doctor with an unusual past that is just about to catch up with him. His morning begins…
Blink
In his landmark bestseller The Tipping Point, Malcolm Gladwell redefined how we understand the world around us. Now, in Blink, he revolutionizes the way we…
With Ossie and Ruby
2007 Grammy Winner! Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee: legendary stars of the American stage, television, and film, a beloved and revered couple cherished not…
The Lovely Bones
Once in a generation a novel comes along that taps a vein of universal human experience, resonating with readers of all ages. THE LOVELY BONES…
Room
Held captive for years in a small shed, a woman and her precocious young son finally gain their freedom, and the boy experiences the outside…
Bossypants
Before Liz Lemon, before "Weekend Update," before "Sarah Palin," Tina Fey was just a young girl with a dream: a recurring stress dream that she…
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
A misanthropic matriarch leaves her eccentric family in crisis when she mysteriously disappears in this whip-smart and "divinely funny" novel that inspired the movie starring…
Grain Brain
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Perlmutter, the devastating truth about the effects of wheat, sugar, and carbs on the brain, and a…
Those Who Wish Me Dead
The newest thriller from Michael Koryta, New York Times bestselling author When fourteen-year-old Jace Wilson witnesses a brutal murder, he's plunged into a new life,…
The Fifth Season
At the end of the world, a woman must hide her secret power and find her kidnapped daughter in this "intricate and extraordinary" Hugo Award…
Shrill
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER NAMED A BEST BOOK OF THE YEAR BY: NPR, ESQUIRE, The LA Times, and NEWSWEEK WINNER OF THE STRANGER GENIUS AWARD…
Pachinko (National Book Award Finalist)
A New York Times Top Ten Book of the Year and National Book Award finalist, Pachinko is an "extraordinary epic" of four generations of a…
Circe
"A bold and subversive retelling of the goddess's story," this #1 New York Times bestseller is "both epic and intimate in its scope, recasting the…