Soccer Book RecommendationFew things bring people together quite like food :pizza:, books :books:, and soccer :soccer:.We can't help you out with the first, but we've got the latter two covered.Find your new favorite soccer book and compare with what your friends got.What is your favorite part of the World Cup?What kind of personality is the most fun to watch?SOCCERMENMY TURNBRING THE NOISEWhich team are you hoping will place first in the group?The following four teams are pooled together in group play.FUTEBOL NATIONANGELS WITH DIRTY FACESDAS REBOOTAJAXWhat side of the business is more appealing?SOCCERNOMICSFALL OF THE HOUSE OF FIFAWhich part of the game is most appealing?INVERTING THE PYRAMIDSOCCER IN SUN AND SHADOWDo you follow soccer outside of the World Cup?Which do you follow more?FEAR AND LOATHING IN LA LIGATHE GAME OF OUR LIVES