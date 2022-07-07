Contemporary Fiction

Terry's Crew

by Terry Crews

by Cory Thomas

Actor-author-athlete Terry Crews digs into his childhood in Detroit to tell a story of fitting in and finding your place in his showstopping debut middle-grade graphic novel.
 
Young Terry Crews has a Big Dream Plan: He wants to become a MULTIHYPHENATE. That means he wants to be an artist. And a football player. And a musician. And maybe a NASA scientist, too! OK, maybe it’s ambitious, but his parents worked hard so he could go to a new school—Rock City Academy, a prestigious institution (read: rich kids go there) where he’s sure he can make his mark at the talent show. He plans an elaborate performance with his new friends, Rani, a passionate engineer, and Xander, a shy kid with a head like an encyclopedia.

Along the way, Terry’s plan is threatened by his grades, which slip below Mom-and-Dad-approved levels, as well as the schemes of the school’s football star, Rick, who won’t stop until Terry quits the talent show altogether. No matter what challenges he faces, though, Terry knows that he always has his crew to back him up. 

Spirit Week

Spirit Week

by Ira Marcks

Secret rooms, eerie curses, forgotten caves. Could you survive a week in the Underlook Hotel?
 
Aspiring engineer Suzy Hess is invited to the famous Underlook Hotel, domain of the reclusive horror writer Jack Axworth, in the mountains above her hometown of Estes Park, Colorado. Suzy thinks she’s there to tutor Jack’s son, Danny, but instead she finds herself investigating a local curse that threatens the landmark hotel.

With the help of Elijah Jones, an amateur filmmaker who thought he’d been asked to make a film about the so-called King of Horror; Rena Hallorann, the hotel’s caretaker; and Danny, who knows more than he’s letting on, Suzy sets out to solve the mystery at the heart of the Underlook, one that holds the town of Estes Park in its grasp. With only a week to save the hotel—and the town—the friends find themselves racing against time to uncover the shadows of the past.

Magic & Fantasy

The Deep & Dark Blue

The Deep & Dark Blue

by Niki Smith

The Witch Boy meets The Legend of Korra in this breathtaking, epic graphic novel.

After a terrible political coup usurps their noble house, Hawke and Grayson flee to stay alive and assume new identities, Hanna and Grayce. Desperation and chance lead them to the Communion of Blue, an order of magical women who spin the threads of reality to their will.

As the twins learn more about the Communion, and themselves, they begin to hatch a plan to avenge their family and retake their royal home. While Hawke wants to return to his old life, Grayce struggles to keep the threads of her new life from unraveling, and realizes she wants to stay in the one place that will allow her to finally live as a girl.

This title will be simultaneously available in hardcover.

Lilla the Accidental Witch

Lilla the Accidental Witch

by Eleanor Crewes

Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes’s uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.

Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She’s quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of boys. She’d much rather spend time by herself drawing and daydreaming. This summer, while staying with her aunt in rural Italy, Lilla discovers a book of magic which reveals that she is a witch with special powers, the magic of ‘Strega’.

But unbeknownst to her, an ancient witch, Stregamama, threatens to ruin more than just her summer. Lilla is soon faced with a choice that could change her life forever.

* "Grayce's coming-out subplot is affirming; she is met with love and support by old family and new. Woven with magic." —Kirkus, starred review

 

* "Children figuring out where they fit in will appreciate this stunning work that does double duty as an absorbing adventure and a gentle musing on gender identity, family, and acceptance." —School Library Journal, starred review

 

* "The magical moments are particularly visually compelling with their glowy light. A hopeful, joyous ending makes this story one to savor... Growing up and coming out are slightly scary but wonderfully magical in this appealing and optimistic tale." —Kirkus, starred review