Praise for THE DEEP & DARK BLUE
One of Buzzfeed's 25 Magnificent Middle Grade Novels To Get Your Hands On ASAP
One of Kirkus's 2020 Best Children's Books
One of NYPL's Favorite Trans, Nonbinary, and GNC Titles of 2020
One of YALSA's 2021 Great Graphic Novels for Teens
A Top Ten 2021 Rainbow Book List Title
One of Buzzfeed's 17 Great LGBTQ Middle Grade Novels You Need In Your Life!
A 2021 Lambda Literary Award Finalist
* "Grayce's coming-out subplot is affirming; she is met with love and support by old family and new. Woven with magic." —Kirkus, starred review
* "Children figuring out where they fit in will appreciate this stunning work that does double duty as an absorbing adventure and a gentle musing on gender identity, family, and acceptance." —School Library Journal, starred review
Praise for LILLA THE ACCIDENTAL WITCH
* "The magical moments are particularly visually compelling with their glowy light. A hopeful, joyous ending makes this story one to savor... Growing up and coming out are slightly scary but wonderfully magical in this appealing and optimistic tale." —Kirkus, starred review