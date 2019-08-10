The Child’s Introduction Series brings young readers into creative worlds, sparking imagination and instilling a lifelong curiosity about the arts and science. In-depth, illustrated age-appropriate books on an array of topics including astronomy, music, dance, mythology, natural science, poetry and more allow young explorers to discover the joy of learning through reading at their own pace and on their own terms. And each volume includes its own reward, with stickers, activity pages, removable posters, or another added plus to further the books’ impact. Check out the newly revised editions of two of the series' most popular titles: A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky and A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra!
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
100% Teacher Approved Activities for Young Learners entering Pre-K to 2nd Grade
Get Ready for School: Pre-K
Hundreds of illustrated, teacher-approved activities and games in a convenient spiral-bound binder are the fun way to help your child get ready for the first…
Get Ready for School: More Pre-K
Who is ready for Pre-K? Get Ready for School More Pre-K puts fun into fundamental concepts. Hundreds of new teacher-approved illustrated activities and crafts introduce…
Get Ready for School: Kindergarten
Is your child ready for kindergarten? Get Ready for School: Kindergarten, with hundreds of illustrated, teacher-approved activities and games in a convenient spiral-bound binder, makes…
Get Ready for School: More Kindergarten
Kindergarten is coming, and every child can enjoy it by getting ready with Get Ready for More Kindergarten, packed with hundreds of colorful, illustrated activities…
Get Ready for School: First Grade
Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: First Grade is packed with more than 300 pages of fill-it-in exercises that will help prepare young…
Get Ready for School: Second Grade
Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: Second Grade is packed with more than 300 pages of fill-it-in exercises that will help prepare young…
On-the-Go? Easy laptop design with dri-erase pen & board
Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go
Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go is packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from counting and sight words to opposites and…
Get Ready for First Grade: On-the-Go
Get Ready for First Grade: On-the-Go is packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from counting and spelling to shapes and…
Get Ready for School: Handwriting
Perfect for children in Pre-K through 1st grade, Get Ready for School: Handwriting will help your new writer master the letters of the alphabet and…
Get Ready for School: Cursive
Perfect for rising second and third grade students, Get Ready for School: Cursive will teach children to write in script, ensuring a lifetime of flowing,…
Get Ready for School: Writing Skills
Better writing skills help children do their best in any subject. Get Ready for School: Writing Skills goes beyond improved letter formation to make sentence…
Get Ready for School First Grade Laptop Workbook
Is your child ready for First Grade? Get Ready for First Grade Laptop Workbook teaches basic early-learning skills through mazes, letter searches, and other fun…
Get Ready for School Pre-Kindergarten Laptop Workbook
Get ready for Pre-Kindergarten with this delightfully illustrated laptop workbook perfect for small hands with active minds. Get Ready for Pre-Kindergarten Laptop Workbook teaches basic…
Subject-Specific Softcover Workbooks
Black Dog has launched a new format of its best-selling Get Ready for School series. These four brand-new, activity-packed paperbacks give kids a head start in skills and learning for Pre-K and Kindergarten For nearly a decade, the Get Ready for School series has been a staple for parents seeking…
Black Dog has launched a new format of its best-selling Get Ready for School series. These four brand-new, activity-packed paperbacks give kids a head start in skills and learning for Pre-K and KindergartenFor nearly a decade, the Get Ready for School series has been a staple for parents seeking to…
The Theodore Gray Collection - books and activities for all ages
Elements
The Elements has become an international sensation, with over one million copies in-print worldwide. An eye-opening, original collection of gorgeous, never-before-seen photographic representations of the…
Molecules
In his highly anticipated sequel to The Elements, Theodore Gray demonstrates how the elements of the periodic table combine to form the molecules that make…
Reactions
The third book in Theodore Gray's bestselling Elements Trilogy, Reactions continues the journey through the world of chemistry that began with his two previous bestselling…
How Things Work
Million-copy bestselling author of The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions Theodore Gray applies his trademark mix of engaging stories, real-time experiments, and stunning photography to the…
Elements Puzzle
This gorgeous and challenging 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle of Theodore Gray's photographic periodic table is based on the bestseller, The Elements (also published by Black Dog…
Theodore Gray's ABC Elements
A delightful new Elements board book that teaches baby, age 0-3, all about the ABCs and the elements of the periodic table at the same…
Theodore Gray's My First Elements
Introduce Baby to the wonderful, colorful elements that make up his or her world! This board book for babies, ages 6 months to 3 years,…
Theodore Gray's Completely Mad Science
The ultimate Theodore Gray collection, Theodore Gray's Completely Mad Science collects every one of Gray's dramatic, visually spectacular, and enlightening scientific experiments into one complete…
Photographic Card Deck of The Elements
A companion to the bestselling book The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe, this beautiful photographic card deck features all…
It All Adds Up!
Math with Bad Drawings
A hilarious reeducation in mathematics-full of joy, jokes, and stick figures-that sheds light on the countless practical and wonderful ways that math structures and shapes…
Change Is the Only Constant
The next book from Ben Orlin, the popular math blogger and author of the underground bestseller Math With Bad Drawings. Change Is The Only Constant…