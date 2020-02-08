Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Colossians: A Biblical Study

Grow your relationship with God, strengthen your faith, and let Jesus’s love transform your family, church, and world with this Christian study guide from renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.

 

Paul's letter to the Colossians reminds us that as we have died with Christ -- so, too, do we need to die to our sins. Because we have also been raised in Him, we must submit to Jesus and adopt qualities motivated by Christian love.

 

In this comprehensive study tool, Joyce Meyer's commentary on Colossians affirms the Lordship of Christ and offers practical advice on family, relationships, and faith. Featuring Scripture, journaling space, and thought-provoking questions printed on no-bleed paper, this study guide is perfect for group Bible studies, prayers, daily devotionals, and your own quiet time with God.

Galatians: A Biblical Study

Experience God’s grace, find faith in your everyday life, and break free from sin with this Christian study guide that features journaling space and inspiring questions from renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.

 

Paul's letter to the church at Galatia speaks to his belief in the importance of embracing our unity in Christ, despite our differences. Galatians teaches that we're justified by faith in Christ only and encourages us to pursue a life of holiness not in our own strength, but through the knowledge of God's empowering grace in our lives.

 

In this comprehensive study tool, Joyce Meyer emphasizes that we are not simply saved by faith -- we must learn to live by faith as well.

 

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

JOYCE MEYER es una de las principales maestras prácticas de la Biblia en el mundo. Su programa, Disfrutando la vida diaria, se transmite todos los días y emite en cientos de cadenas de televisión y estaciones de radio en todo el mundo. Joyce ha escrito más de cien libros inspiradores. Sus éxitos de ventas incluyen: Pensamientos de poder; Mujer segura de sí misma; Luzca estupenda, siéntase fabulosa; Empezando tu día bien; Termina bien tu día; Adicción a la aprobación; Cómo oír a Dios; Belleza en lugar de cenizas; y El campo de batalla de la mente. Joyce viaja extensamente, organizando conferencias durante todo el año y exponiendo la Palabra de Dios a miles de personas en todo el mundo.

