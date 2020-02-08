Grow your relationship with God, strengthen your faith, and let Jesus’s love transform your family, church, and world with this Christian study guide from renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.
Paul's letter to the Colossians reminds us that as we have died with Christ -- so, too, do we need to die to our sins. Because we have also been raised in Him, we must submit to Jesus and adopt qualities motivated by Christian love.
In this comprehensive study tool, Joyce Meyer's commentary on Colossians affirms the Lordship of Christ and offers practical advice on family, relationships, and faith. Featuring Scripture, journaling space, and thought-provoking questions printed on no-bleed paper, this study guide is perfect for group Bible studies, prayers, daily devotionals, and your own quiet time with God.