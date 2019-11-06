Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Upcoming Author Events

NOVEMBER 2019

Saturday, November 16

12:00 - 2:00pm

Cupboard Maker Books

Enola, PA

April Hunt will be signing her newest novel, Lethal Redemption with Tif Marcelo, author of The Key to Happily Ever After.

 

 

 

1:00 - 3:00pm

The Learned Owl Books

Hudson, OH

Miranda Liasson will be signing All I Want for Christmas is You.

 

 

 

 

DECEMBER 2019

Saturday, December 7

Barnes & Noble at The Hamilton Marketplace

Hamilton, NJ

Christine Hughes will be signing Operation One Night Stand.

 

 

 

 

MARCH 2020

Wednesday, March 18 - Sunday, March 22

BookLovers Con

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Nashville, TN

Forever authors signing during the convention include: Shelly Bell, Melinda Curtis, Kathy Lyons, Sara Richardson, and Rebecca Zanetti.

Click here to purchase tickets.