Configuring the Featured Carousel Module
The featured carousel module allows you to create slider images to highlight specific titles, authors, award news, sweepstakes, and content features within the site. While this module will primarily be used on homepages for HBG and the imprints, you can also use this module to showcase interior spreads of an illustrated title or to add visual interest to a campaign landing page.
In the Configuration meta box, choose Add Module. In the Module Type drop-down menu, select Featured Carousel. In the Featured Carousel meta box, choose “Add another item.” Here, each item is a slide, so each slide in your carousel will be its own “item,” comprising the following fields. You can add as many slides to the carousel as you’d like. You can also change the order of the slides.
Autoplay Checkbox
This is simply a checkbox that, if checked, starts autoplay at 5 sec intervals... also, if the user hovers over the carousel, the autoplay pauses. (Only currently on Develop)
Hat Field
The hat field appears as the top line of the image, in all-caps. You should think of this field as the category for the slide. You’ll most likely want to use the same hat text for each slide in a carousel. It is not a required field, but if you choose to use it, here are some examples to consider.
Title-specific: If your slider is promoting a single book, possibilities for the hat text might include “In Bookstores Now,” “Pulitzer Prize Winner,” “New York Times Bestseller!” or “Coming Soon!”
Promotion-specific: You can also promote sweepstakes with hat text, using wording such as “Sweepstakes Alert” or “Win Big!” If you’re linking to a landing page of featured titles, something like “Fall’s Best Books” could work well.
Select Text Color
Use the drop down to select which text color you'd like to use; white, black, or lens default.
Title Field
This field is required to create a slide, and you should think of it as the headline of the image. For book-specific slides, you can use the actual title of the book, but you are not required to. Other title examples include “Win these Hot Reads for Cold Nights” or “National Book Award Nominees.” Titles should appear in all-caps.
*you can also check the checkbox "Use title editor" and you can italicize and bold text.
Description Field
This field is also required to create a slide. This text appears below the slide’s title and should tease the content to which you’ve linked. The description will appear above any non-full-width image added to the slide (per the Image Upload details below).
Call-to-Action Field
This field is not a required element but provides another place for copy. It can work well if written in tandem with the Button Text field, e.g., the CTA field could read “You won’t believe the books we’re giving away,” with “Enter Now” added in the Button Text field.
Button Text Field
Entering text in this field will create a call-to-action button including that text at the bottom of your slide. It is not required.
*You can also link to a module on the same page via an anchor link and Internal Link ID.
Link Field
Begin typing in the autocomplete field marked “Select a page to link to” to bring up linkable items. You can choose to link to a post, a title page, an author page, or a landing page.
Featured Image
Choose Attach a File to access the WordPress Media Library, where you can choose Upload Files to add a new file or Media Library to use a file already uploaded. Once you’ve uploaded or selected an image, choose Select Attachment. You can remove this image using the “remove” link. Checking “Full-Width” will display the image as the slide background. You can then select the page, contributor, or title to which to link to.
Background Image
Choose Attach a File to access the WordPress Media Library, where you can choose Upload Files to add a new file or Media Library to use a file already uploaded. Once you’ve uploaded or selected an image, choose Select Attachment. You can remove this image using the “remove” link. Checking “Full-Width” will display the image as the slide background. You cannot currently link this background image.