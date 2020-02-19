Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Books to Give Mom for Mother's Day
Live vibrantly, love openly, and embody kindness with daily devotions from New York Times bestselling author Victoria Osteen!Victoria Osteen wants you to start your day by daringly moving in the right direction. In this new and empowering devotional, Fearless and Free, you will find inspiration that will equip you to…
Put on the armor of God, conquer your problems, and know your real enemy with renowned Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, Joyce Meyer.Have you ever felt you tried every solution on earth to solve a problem, but nothing worked? Have you ever wondered where the difficulties you…
Reach your God-given potential and live a joyful life by finding your purpose in Christ with this inspiring guide from Beth Jones, host of Hillsong Channel's The Basics With Beth.The world around us is in a constant state of reinvention, from technology, to careers, to family. It's easy to struggle…
Peace Pirates encourages and equips moms to stay ahead of what steals their peace and joy, so they can fully experience the blessings of motherhood, that parenting isn't just a title; it is a treasure. Why do moms find themselves settling for a depleted and frustrated existence when motherhood is…