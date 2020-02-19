Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Books to Give Dad for Father's Day
#1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice?Bishop Jakes wants to encourage you that God uses difficult, crushing experiences to prepare you for unexpected blessings. If you are faithful through suffering, you will…
Bestselling author and leadership authority John C. Maxwell has combined 102 of his most influential quotes into one convenient book."Leadership loves daily, not in a day."Use 102 of John Maxwell's best quotes on leadership to inspire your own inner leader. Whether you want to increase your influence, prepare yourself for…
Serve with integrity to take your business or ministry to the next level with this helpful leadership guide from a successful Christian entrepreneur and billionaire.For founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, David L. Steward, his philosophy is simple and founded on a biblical principle: "For the Son of God…
Rest your mind, body, and spirit and focus on God's principles for keeping the Sabbath with this helpful guide from bestselling author Robert Morris.A constant stream of busyness can slowly wear away at us over time: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Yet believers often forget that taking a day of…
By inhaling deeply God's love, grace, mercy, and so much more and then exhaling our praise to Him, we realize that a rich, abundant life is not about doing better but about recognizing that God is better.We breathe because God gives us breath! We exist because God permits us! To…